How to Watch Iowa Football vs Wisconsin: Time, TV Channel, Streaming

The Iowa Hawkeyes can't seem to stay out of the college football spotlight. It's another week when the Hawkeyes are getting center stage in one of the premier network slots. It makes sense, though. The Hawkeyes welcome their rival, the Wisconsin Badgers, to Kinnick Stadium.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Wisconsin, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Battle for the Heartland matchup.

How to watch Iowa vs Wisconsin

Iowa already demanded that ESPN College GameDay make its way to Iowa City. Now, the Hawkeyes are going to go 2-for-2 this year in welcoming the sport's biggest pregame shows to town when FOX Big Noon Kickoff and its crew descend on the University of Iowa.

Iowa vs Wisconsin Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT



Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa



TV Channel: FOX



Broadcast Team: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline reporter)



Streaming: FOX Sports App



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 83



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Wisconsin Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -3.5 (-105), Wisconsin +3.5 (-115)



Money Line: Iowa -170, Wisconsin +142



Total: Over 36.5 (-112), Under 36.5 (-108)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

One good thing for Iowa is that it's going to be really, really hard to have as much go wrong as we saw last week. It was really shocking, but in a way, that provides some confidence going into this game. Iowa is so disciplined that I have a hard time seeing the Hawkeyes play that poorly twice.

That doesn't mean Iowa is going to steamroll Wisconsin. The Badgers are very confident and seem to have finally found something under head coach Luke Fickell. They also have the bulletin board material of losing the last two games to Iowa in complete blowouts.

One thing I do know, though, is that this game is going to feel like a retro Big Ten game. It's going to be a fast-moving clock, tough days at the office for the offenses, and a game that might just look like a masterpiece to defensive-minded fans.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.