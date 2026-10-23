Iowa Football Getting High-Level Play From Blossoming Veteran

Entering this season, the Iowa Hawkeyes looked to be more inexperienced on paper than they had been in previous seasons. Players exhausting eligiblity and departures for the NFL created some gaps that Iowa had to figure out ways to fill. It wasn't going to be easy, but Iowa has found a way.

One of the big gaps was on the defensive line. Iowa lost three starters across the defensive line last offseason, creating a sense of urgency to have someone step up or plug those gaps. Bryce Hawthrone has done that for Iowa, taking the next step as a dominant defensive lineman.

Bryce Hawthorne has taken his game to the next level for Iowa's defense

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about what impact Bryce Hawthorne has had so far this year for a group that had a lot of turnover, and he had high praise for him. Ferentz elaborated on Hawthorne's experience, which allowed him to play at a high level for many more snaps.

"Bryce is a good example. Last year Bryce was a good player. Right now he's playing at a really high level. I can't remember how many snaps he had last year, about 280, 300, something like that, as opposed to, like 600.

"This year he'll be at 600, probably when it's all said and done, just because he is a veteran player and he can do that now. He's playing more decisively with a lot more confidence year two. That's the beauty of experience, which we're badly lacking at some other spots.

"But we're racing against the clock here, and that's the biggest goal for all of us, with all the guys that haven't been playing a lot of reps. Hopefully we'll keep pushing forward here," Ferentz said of Bryce Hawthorne's elevated play this year.

Bryce Hawthorne is sixth on the Hawkeyes in tackles, with 19 total tackles, which is impressive for a defensive lineman in Phil Parker's scheme, which often has the duty of eating blocks and double teams to free up lanes for linebackers to clean up the mess. He also had 2.5 sacks and 4 TFLs.

For context, Hawthorne had just 15 total tackles last year. He's surpassed that number in just six games in 2026. His presence and play in the defensive interior are going to be vital for Iowa's defensive success down the stretch. His veteran leadership can't be dismissed either.