Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The No. 15 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Iowa suffered its first loss of the season against Ohio State to open the month, but bounced back with an upset win at Washington before last week’s bye.

Minnesota was also idle last week as it returned home from a 41-13 beatdown in Purdue, ending a three-game winning streak for the Gophers.

Iowa has won two straight meetings against Minnesota, including a 41-3 drubbing last October.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa -6.5 (-115)

Minnesota +6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Iowa: -258

Minnesota: +210

Total

40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Iowa vs. Minnesota How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Iowa record: 5-1

Minnesota record: 4-2

Iowa vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch

Jeremy Hecklinski, Quarterback, Iowa Hawkeyes

Jeremy Hecklinski will make his second straight start for Iowa in place of the injured Hank Brown. Hecklinski threw just two passes last season, completing both of them, before getting a bit of playing time in blowouts early in the season.

The junior quarterback took over for Brown against Ohio State on Oct. 3, completing all five of his passes for 67 yards against the Buckeyes. Iowa’s offense didn’t slow down in his first start, either, as Hecklinski completed 14 of 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in the 41-24 win at Washington.

Hecklinski now had an extra week to prepare for this road matchup against Minnesota, even though he was named the starter only early this week.

Iowa vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

I’m going to back Iowa on the road in this matchup. Hecklinski has held his own as Iowa’s backup, and the Hawkeyes have been impressive on the road against Michigan and Washington in recent weeks.

Minnesota has been a bit too up and down for my liking, and although it was on the road, that 41-13 loss to Purdue has scared me off.

I’ll take the Hawkeyes to cover as road favorites out of the bye week.

Pick: Iowa -6.5 (-115)

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