There's the AP Top 25, the Coaches Poll, the ESPN FPI rankings, and the College Football Playoff rankings. At some point, it's all noise. They're rankings based on handpicked metrics, and they can only mean so much.

The Iowa Hawkeyes and head coach Kirk Ferentz know that rankings are only a number. The real testament to how good a team is comes when they win games. This week, Iowa's only focus is on Nebraska and getting to 10-2, then letting the CFP noise sort itself out.

Kirk Ferentz only cares about one thing: Iowa Football

At 9-2, Iowa is firmly in the conversation of the College Football Playoff, and even at the center of the controversy. For head coach Kirk Ferentz, who has led Iowa for nearly three decades, he is tuning out the noise and keeping the Hawkeyes focused.

"It's probably fortunate, but I don't pay real close attention to all the individual stuff, and I don't go looking for it. It's kind of like being a parent in some ways.

"You deal with what comes to you that needs to be dealt with, but I'm kind of working on the assumption of if I don't hear something, it's usually good, because you would be amazed how much makes it to my desk without me trying.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

"The bottom line is this: Again, I'm not being disrespectful to anybody, the committee, anybody, the entertainment world, but the reality is, unless you win, it's just all wasted energy. Even if you do win, at that point we're really out of control of what happens after that," Ferentz said about the CFP noise.

Iowa is only focused on the Nebraska Cornhuskers

"Either case, if it doesn't go well Friday, we're out of any discussions, and then if it does go well, we're really not involved in them. At least I'm not. So there's no sense for me.

"One good thing about getting older is I'm really not that curious about a lot of things, and that's one of them. But I am curious about how we're going to play, and that's really what our focus needs to be.

"Just try to explain it to our players real logically. We're going to be 9-3 or 10-2 after Friday's game. Pretty simple.

"Then one portion of that takes care of itself in terms of math. The other one puts you maybe in contention, but contention for what and how close, all that stuff, I can't comment on," Ferentz said about the College Football Playoff path for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

That's really all that the Hawkeyes can do. If Iowa gets to 10-2, the Hawkeyes can let the chips fall where they may. Winning this weekend is a must if they want to continue chasing the dream, and that's all this team is focusing on under the leadership of Kirk Ferentz.