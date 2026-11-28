The Iowa Hawkeyes have one of the hottest teams and hottest stocks in all of college football right now. Iowa is sitting at 10-2 after dominating Nebraska 31-7 in its regular-season finale. The Hawkeyes picked up their fifth consecutive win, all of which have been dominant efforts.

The win has given this team and Iowa fans a real reason to believe that the Hawkeyes could be on the cusp of their first College Football Playoff appearance, as well as a shot at the Big Ten Championship game if a few things break the right way.

With everything clicking for Iowa, from offense to defense to special teams and coaching, this stock report is climbing week after week.

Stock Up: DJ Vonnahme

DJ Vonnahme led the way for Iowa, reeling in three receptions for 61 yards and a score. He was a focal point of Iowa's passing game, which reminded everyone that the Hawkeyes have multiple weapons for Hank Brown, who is playing at an elite level, to use.

Vonnahme did it in a few different ways, too, which showcases his talent. He was utilized on play-action crossing routes and down the seam for a touchdown. He is versatile and a weapon Iowa has fully unlocked.

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Stock Up: Secondary standouts

Jaylen Watson has found some serious confidence in pass coverage. Last week, he extended Iowa's pick-six streak to 19 years with a touchdown against Illinois. This week, he made another big play for Iowa's defense, picking off Anthony Colandrea in the second quarter.

Another standout on defense, which is an incredibly welcome sight for Iowa, is the play from Anthony Hawkins, the Hawkeyes' safety. He came up big in run support a few times and made a handful of open-field tackles. His safety play is a serious boost for Iowa's defense.

Stock Up: Postseason chances

Iowa did its job. The Hawkeyes have set themselves up with a chance to go to the Big Ten Championship and/or the College Football Playoff. The door continues to swing open little by little for Iowa, with a real shot at getting a well-deserved chance on the national stage.

Stock Up: Iowa's place in the Big Ten

The Iowa Hawkeyes might be playing the best football of any team in the Big Ten right now. It's been that strong a stretch of football that the Hawkeyes have put together over the last month. Iowa could have a chance to prove it in Indianapolis, but this team is among the top tier in the conference.