Iowa is back on the road for its final road game of the season. The Iowa Hawkeyes head East to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini in Week 12 of the college football season. Iowa simply has to win this matchup to stay alive in the CFP race, while the Illini look to play spoiler.

With kickoff coming up shortly, here is all of the info you need to know about Iowa taking on Illinois, from kickoff time to odds to some final thoughts on the Big Ten battle between two teams looking to pick up a key late-season victory in conference play.

How to watch Iowa vs Illinois

After a flurry of night games, primetime kickoffs, and other headlining games, Iowa is paying its dues and is playing on the Big Ten Network in this game, as it owes the network a game. Iowa and Illinois are kicking off at 1:30 p.m. CT from Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Iowa vs Illinois Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 1:30 p.m. CT



Location: Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois



TV Channel: Big Ten Network



Broadcast Team: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Jake Butt (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (sideline reporter)



Streaming: Big Ten Network App



Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network or SiriusXM Channel 108/252



Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

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Iowa vs Illinois Betting Odds, Spread, Total

Spread: Iowa -8.5 (-110), Illinois +8.5 (-110)



Money Line: Iowa -325, Illinois +260



Total: Over 40.5 (-118), Under 40.5 (-102)



All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

At this point, there's no point in crying over spilled milk for Iowa anymore. The Hawkeyes have to take care of business against the Fighting Illini and get to 9-2. If they can do that, you hold out hope that some other results around the country break your way and things work out.

This is a game where Iowa could be lulled to sleep in an environment that isn't overly loud, but I think the noise around Iowa this week is going to have the Hawkeyes hyper-focused and ready to lock in. It's one week at a time for Iowa, and Iowa can only control this one.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.