What. A. Disaster.

This week's rankings from the College Football Playoff committee can be summed up in one word. And that may be generous. The logic, the rationale, and the common sense appear to have gone out the window when evaluating teams in 2026.

The Iowa Hawkeyes sit at 8-2. They have won three games in a row by a combined score of 82-17 against Big Ten opponents. They have the No. 1 scoring defense in all of college football. Yet, it doesn't seem to matter. Teams with more losses are jumping Iowa. Why do we play the games?

Iowa Football's CFP Ranking

Despite picking up a 28-7 win over Purdue last weekend, the Iowa Hawkeyes didn't see any movement in the rankings. Iowa remains at No. 15 in this week's College Football Playoff rankings.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The lack of movement would have been fine if everyone in front of Iowa had also won their games. That wasn't the case, though. Houston and Kentucky, two teams previously ranked ahead of Iowa, lost. So, why isn't Iowa moving up to No. 13?

Well, the committee is working to shoehorn the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, each of whom is 7-3, which, yes, is more losses than Iowa currently has, back into this thing any way at all that they possibly can.

Does winning games matter anymore?

I can't sit here and ignore the fact that Iowa handed one away at Minnesota. That's a blemish on the Hawkeyes' resume. But they aren't the only ones with that blemish.

What about Oregon's losses to Oklahoma State and getting bullied by Illinois? If Iowa beats Illinois this weekend, do we get some logic, and we flip Iowa and Oregon? One would hope, but banking on logic from this committee feels like a lot to ask.

Then what about Ohio State losing to that Oregon team that got beat by Illinois? And also getting beaten up by USC? Yes, Ohio State beat Iowa earlier this year, but that was a different team with its starting quarterback. Player availability is a metric this committee is supposed to utilize.

Maybe Iowa can still make a climb with two more strong showings down the stretch. But now more than ever, it looks like Iowa is going to need some significant help from upsets happening to the teams ahead of them. We know the committee isn't going to help them, despite their record.