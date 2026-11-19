The College Football regular season is winding down, and while this weekend may not have the best slate of games, there are plenty of games that could have a significant impact on the College Football Playoff.

Let's dive into my pick against the spread for every game that involves a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the latest AP Poll.

College Football Week 12 Spread Pick

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No. 14 Oregon vs. Michigan State Spread Pick

I'm going to keep riding with this Oregon hot streak. The Ducks' offense has been far better the past three weeks since Raiola has hit his stride, and now they get to face a Michigan State defense that's 93rd in opponent EPA per pass and 60th in opponent pass success rate. If Raiola can torch Ohio State and Michigan, he's going to have a field day against the Spartans.

I'm also not so sure about Michigan State being able to move the ball offensively. The Spartans are just 121st in EPA per play and 89th in offensive success rate, while the Oregon defense is one of the best in the country, ranking third in opponent-adjusted EPA per play.

I'm not afraid to lay this many points on the Ducks.

Pick: Oregon -16.5 (-115)

No. 16 Ohio State vs. Nebraska Spread Pick

Pick: Ohio State +3.5 (-120)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. Georgia Tech Spread Pick

Pick: Wake Forest -20.5 (-115)

Vanderbilt vs. No. 23 Florida Spread Pick

I can't trust Florida to cover a big spread based on their defense alone. They rank 122nd in the country in defense success rate and 104th in opponent EPA per play. Vanderbilt's record may not be stellar, but they're good enough to score points on this Gators team and keep the score within the spread.

Pick: Vanderbilt +13.5 (-110)

Memphis vs. No. 24 Navy Spread Pick

Pick: Navy +3.5 (-115)

No. 12 BYU vs. Kansas Spread Pick

Pick: BYU -5.5 (-110)

Western Kentucky vs. No. 22 Liberty Spread Pick

Pick: Liberty -16.5 (-120)

No. 20 Houston vs. West Virginia Spread Pick

Pick: Houston -8.5 (-110)

No. 13 Iowa vs. Illinois Spread Pick

This is a game between one of the best defenses in college football, and one of the worst. Iowa ranks 10th in opponent adjusted EPA per play and 24th in defensive success rate. By comparison, Illinois ranks 107th and 124th in those two metrics. The Iowa offense is going to put up points in bunches, allowing the defense to close out the game for them.

Pick: Iowa -8.5 (-110)

No. 4 UCLA vs. Michigan Spread Pick

Pick: UCLA 3.5 (-110)

No. 6 Indiana vs. Washington Spread Pick

Pick: Washington +7.5 (-110)

Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas Spread Pick

Texas has hit its stride in the second half of the season and now they get to face one of the worst statistical teams in the SEC this season. Arkansas ranks 109th in the country in offensive success rate and 83rd in defensive success rate. The Longhorns have the best defense in college football and an offense that's improving every week. The Razorbacks are no match for the Longhorns.

Pick: Texas -20.5 (-105)

LSU vs. No. 9 Tennessee Spread Pick

Pick: Tennessee +1.5 (-115)

No. 11 Texas Tech vs. Baylor Spread Pick

Pick: Texas Tech -3.5 (-110)

Maryland vs. No 18 USC Spread Pick

Pick: USC -17.5 (-115)

Virginia Tech vs. No. 5 Miami Spread Pick

Miami's secondary continues to be a big red flag. They enter the week ranking 118th in the country in opponent EPA per pass and 108th in opponent pass success rate. That's going to leave the door opening for Virginia Tech to cover the spread.

Pick: Virginia Tech +20.5 (-105)

No. 19 Arizona vs. Kansas State Spread Pick

Pick: Arizona -7.5 (+100)

Pittsburgh vs. No. 21 Louisville Spread Pick

Pick: Pittsburgh +14.5 (-120)

No. 17 Kentucky vs. Missouri Spread Pick

I'm convinced this Kentucky team isn't as good as its record. The Wildcats are just 25th in adjusted net EPA per play, 45th in net success rate, and 63rd in net yards per play. By comparison, Missouri ranks 17th, 79th, and 44th in those three metrics.

As I wrote above, if Kentucky can't stop the Missouri passing attack, the Wildcats are going to be in trouble. Unfortunately for them, they rank just 97th in the country in opponent pass success rate, which is going to open the door for Cayden Lee and the rest of the Missouri wide receiver room.

If the Tigers can move the ball through the air, they're going to be well on their way to winning and covering against their SEC opponent.

Pick: Missouri -5.5 (-110)

SMU vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Spread Pick

The key to beating SMU is stopping the pass, which will work right into Notre Dame's strength in this game. The Fighting Irish have one of the best secondaries in college football, ranking 10th in opponent EPA per pass and 16th in opponent pass success rate. If SMU can't find a way to beat them through the air, it's going to be a long night for the Mustangs.

Keep an eye on the Notre Dame rushing attack, which should have a field day against an SMU run defense that's 119th in the country in EPA. Notre Dame being able to play defense and run the ball effectively is a recipe for another dominant win for the Fighting Irish.

Pick: Notre Dame -20.5 (-110)

No. 1 Georgia vs. South Carolina Spread Pick

Georgia's record is backed up by its underlying metrics. The Bulldogs enter this week's slate ranking fourth in net adjusted EPA per play, first in net yards per play, and 10th in net success rate. South Carolina is 38th, 32nd, and 88th in those three metrics, the latter of which is concerning. The Gamecocks have a net success rate of -2.1%, which tells me the success they've had has more to do with explosive plays instead of being the better team on a down-to-down basis.

That's going to make it hard to succeed against a Georgia team that isn't going to make mistakes, leaving South Carolina few opportunities to take advantage of explosive plays.

I'll lay the points with the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Pick: Georgia -16.5 (-115)

No. 2 Utah vs. TCU Spread Pick

Pick: Utah -6.5 (-125)

No. 15 Boise State vs. San Diego State Spread Pick

Pick: San Diego State +16.5 (-110)

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