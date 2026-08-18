Iowa Football Looking to End One Unfortunate Streak in 2026

No one is going to sit there and try to tell you that the Iowa Hawkeyes have been a threat in the passing game during the 2020s.



It's simply the facts. For over half of a decade, Iowa has struggled mightily to move the ball through the air.

Be it insufficient quarterback play, questionable play-calling, lacking talent from wide receivers, or a combination of everything, the Hawkeyes don't scare teams throwing the ball.



This has led to one dismal streak that Iowa is tied to, and is on the wrong side of that could come to an end in 2026 with the right group of receivers.

Iowa has not had a wide receiver with 500+ yards since 2019

Nov 25, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) catches a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa has played six seasons and has not seen a wide receiver surpass 500 yards receiving since Ihmir Smith-Marsette (722 yards) and Tyrone Tracy (589 yards) did so in 2019.



For context, here are Iowa's leading receivers each year since:



2020: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, 345 yards

2021: Keagan Johnson, 352 yards

2022: Nico Ragaini, 386 yards

2023: Nico Ragaini, 255 yards

2024: Jacob Gill, 411 yards

2025: Jacob Gill, 278 yards



Adding in the tight ends changes things a bit, which is necessary context. Sam LaPorta had 670 receiving yards in 2021 and 657 yards in 2022.

The streak can end in 2026

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) catches a touchdown pass as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back John Nestor (17) defends Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time in what feels like decades, rather than a few years, Iowa is entering the season with firepower at the receiver position.



Reece Vander Zee returns for his third year with 29 catches, 395 yards, and five scores under his belt. After some injuries slowed him down in 2025, he is healthy and figures to be a Week 1 starter.



With his size and jump ball ability, he is Iowa's downfield target who could draw one-on-one matchups if tight end DJ Vonnahme commands attention in the middle of the field.

Could a newcomer end the streak?

What if someone walks in the door and ends this sad streak for Iowa?



Tony Diaz, the transfer from UT Rio Grande Valley, could be the answer. In one year with the Vaqueros, he posted 881 yards and 11 scores.

Viewed as the transfer who could impact Iowa's College Football Playoff hopes, his explosiveness could see him turn short catches into big plays on the way to 500 receiving yards.



Under the radar, another transfer lurks. Evan James, the former Furman Paladin, comes to Iowa after posting 796 yards and seven touchdowns last year.

More of a true slot receiver, James has an opportunity to get one-on-one coverage most of the time, paired with shorter routes in the middle of the field to make a new quarterback feel safe.



Iowa shouldn't get the benefit of the doubt in the belief this streak will end, but my gut tells me this streak has run its course and one of these three, plus DJ Vonnahme, will hit the 500-yard mark for the Hawkeyes.