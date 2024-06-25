Iowa Gains Commitment from Brad Fitzgibbon
Brad Fitzgibbon loved his Iowa Football official visit this past weekend so much that he knew he was a Hawkeye not long afterwards. He announced his commitment Tuesday.
The Class of 2025 defensive lineman became the program's 12th known verbal commitment in the recruiting cycle. He was the fourth prospect from Illinois in the group.
Iowa played host to a collection of prospects on official visits last weekend. Fitzgibbon and his family bonded with others.
"The players and recruits I was able to spend time with were one of the biggest reasons I committed. I feel that it’s a great way to see who you’re gonna be spending most of your time with," he told HN after his commitment accouncement.
Fitzgibbon (6-3, 280) was the fourth pledge from the weekend. He joined Cameron Herron, Lucas Allgeyer and CJ Bell.
"Right now, I feel great after such a hard decision in my life, one of the biggest I’ve made. I feel like I lifted the weight of recruiting off of my shoulders and am ecstatic to finally commit," Fitzgibbon said.
The announcement brought with it reflexion on the work that went into making Tuesday's commitment possible.
"What I am doing to celebrate is relaxing and taking it all in. I do not have any plans to celebrate this as far as reservations or parties, but I do know that I have a great support group of family and friends that will make a great celebration in itself," he said.
Fitzgibbon chose the Hawkeyes ahead of his other finalists, Michigan State and Kansas. He officially visited all three schools.
Sophomore John Nestor played host to Fitzgibbon during his most recent Iowa stop. They played together at Chicago Marist in '22.
Fitzgibbon visited the Hawkeyes back in early April. They offered him a scholarship about a month later.
The active D-Lineman shines during his junior highlight video. He consistently pushes the pocket with his head up and eyes on the target before disengaging and making the stop.
The 247Sports Composite ranking has Fitzgibbon as a three-star prospect, the No. 90 DL nationally in '25 and the 23rd best player overall in Illinois for the cycle. The On3 Industry Ranking also sees him as a three-star recruit. That site puts him No. 82 on the D-Line and 24th in his state.
2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments
Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)
Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)
Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)
Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)
Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)
Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois)
Mason Woods (TE, Iowa City West)
Cameron Herron (OL, Indiana)
CJ Bell (CB, Connecticut)
Lucas Allgeyer (OL, St. Louis)
Brad Fitzgibbon (DL, Chicago)
Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake)