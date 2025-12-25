Iowa's Christmas Wish List Includes One Thing

With Christmas just a few days before New Years Eve, time is running out for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Their final game of the season awaits them in Tampa, FL, as they take on Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Bowl games haven't been too kind to Iowa recently, so they're looking to flip the script. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has lost three of his last four with the lone win being over Kentucky.

Now, Iowa is back in Florida for another bowl game. They got embarrased by Tennessee in the Citrus Cheez-It Bowl, 35-0, on January 1, 2024. Just one day before the calendar turns to 2026, they're looking to get their first bowl win since New Years Eve of 2022.

Iowa Prepares For Challenging Vanderbilt Squad

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia (2) celebrates with fans after winning a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SEC bias is real, and if there were 16 teams in the playoffs there's a strong chance the Commodores would've been in it. Obviously, their 10-2 record looks better than Iowa's 8-4. If that isn't enough to keep them as the favorites, Vandy is 4-2 against Top 25 opponents while Iowa is 0-4.

Keep in mind, the Commodores are currently ranked No. 14. They enter as slight favorites, 5.5 points. That comes as no surprise due to the nature of their schedule and some of the wins they have on their resume. That said, All-American tight end Eli Stowers opted out which helps Iowa's defense tremendously.

At this point, all signs are pointing towards Heisman finalist Diego Pavia playing. He was a finalist for a reason, and his dual-threat abilities makes QB Mark Gronowski look silly. Nothing against Gronowski, but there's levels to this game and Pavia proved that week in and week out. Knowing that, it's crazy to think he's still nowhere near on the top of anyone's draft board.

Iowa Needs A Top 25 Win

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) warms up before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

While a few of their top players are graduating, there would be no better way for them to end their careers. Whether it's Gronowski, some of the offensive lineman, or a boatload of defensive players on their way out, they've earned the right to play in Tampa.

Vanderbilt won't be an easy opponent, but their defense is far from up to par compared to some of the other team's Iowa has faced. There are tons of elements that are going into this game, but that is a key factor that could unusually turn this game into a shootout. A shootout undoubtedly favors Vandy, but Iowa will do everything in their power to keep it low scoring en route to a dominant victory.

