Iowa's Defense On Full Display During Winning Streak
For the first time in forever, the Iowa Hawkeyes are putting everything together. Their offense and defense are firing on all cylinders, but it's been their defense that has kept them in games.
In the past, this Iowa team would've been blown out by the likes of Iowa State or Indiana. This year, things are different. Their offense is good enough to keep them in those games while their defense does everything in their power to lead them to victory.
Iowa Has Allowed The Second Fewest Yards Per Game
Head coach Kirk Ferentz knows this team is doing something right when he sees them in the same conversation as Ohio State. Ferentz, who's been with the team for over 20 years, has often struggled to be dominant on both sides of the ball.
While fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski deserves all the credit in the world, his defense has earned their flowers as well. Currently, Iowa has allowed just 234.9 yards per game which is good for second in the nation. The Buckeyes top the chart with 216.9 yards per game, a team the Hawkeyes thankfully don't have to play in the regular season.
The discrepancy between No. 2 Iowa and No. 10 Texas Tech is quite large as the Red Raiders have allowed 264.6 yards per game. With roughly a 30 yard difference between two of the top ten teams, it goes to show how incredibly well this Hawkeyes defense has held up.
Iowa Ranks Sixth in Points Per Game Allowed
While no one is touching Ohio State's 5.9 points per game, Iowa finds themselves in the middle of the pack in terms of points. Shockingly, the most points they've given up this season was to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights put up 28 points, but it's important to note that 21 of those came in the first 18 minutes. After an uncharacteristic slow start, Iowa held their ground.
The Hawkeyes held the Hoosiers to just 20 points on September 27, by far Indiana's lowest total of the season. That number could go a long way in terms of a potential CFP bid for Iowa, should they defeat Oregon on November 8 and win out. Coincidentally, Oregon is 7th on this list.
Iowa's 13.1 points per game allowed has them behind OSU and Indiana, along with San Diego State, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma. Oregon is right behind Iowa as the Ducks allow 13.5 points per game. As long as Iowa's defense holds their end of the bargain, the Hawkeyes have a real shot to take down the No. 6 team at Kinnick Stadium.
