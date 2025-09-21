Iowa's Dual-Threat QB Eyes Numerous Records
Iowa Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski made history against Rutgers when he became the all-time winningest QB in college football history. That's a statistic that doesn't even seem real, but it's the reality of being able to transfer to Iowa to complete his fifth-season.
After dominating at South Dakota State, Gronowski knew he needed a bigger challenge for the 2025 season. Looking to put his name on the map, the 6'2'' 235-pound QB has done that so far. He may have had a slow start to the season, but Gronowski has nine combined touchdowns through four weeks of play.
Gronowski has continued to improve as his four-game passing total of 492 yards may not seem like a lot. Receiver drops have continued to haunt the former Jackrabbit, but Gronowski continues to trust his receivers. HC Kirk Ferentz only had him throw the ball 15 times in Week 1, a number that increased to 24 in both Weeks 2 and 3. Against Rutgers, he was 12/18 for 186 yards.
While he may not have had a passing touchdown, Gronowski's dual-threat ability will likely see him break two more records at Iowa. He rushed for three touchdowns against the Scarlet Knights as he now has a rushing touchdown in each of his first four games. Gronowski became the first Hawkeyes QB since Larry Lawrence in 1968 to do so.
A rushing touchdown next week will be the history maker for Gronowski. Iowa faces a tall task going against No. 19 Indiana, a team that will skyrocket in the Top 25 after beating No. 9 Illinois by 53-points. Regardless, he still has a shot at standing alone at the top.
From there, Gronowski can eye the single-season QB rushing touchdown record. Currently with six through four games, all Gronowski needs is six more in the team's next eight matchups. It's highly unlikely that he's going to rush for three touchdowns again anytime soon, but Iowa's veteran QB continues to prove everyone wrong.
Ultimately, that record is completely doable. Wilburn Hollis recorded 11 rushing touchdowns in 1960, which has stood the test of time as the standard for an Iowa quarterback. Having already put himself in the same conversation as Larry Lawrence, Gronowski is on a quest to go down with the all-timers when it comes to Iowa quarterbacks.
Keep in mind, Gronowski rushed for 12 touchdowns in his second season at South Dakota State. While that was back in 2022, he's already done it once, and Gronowski has faced little to no issues against tougher competition since he transferred to Iowa.
