Iowa Lands Player of the Year in Massive Transfer Portal Coup

NEWS: Robert Morris transfer Alvaro Folgueiras - the Horizon League Player of the Year - has committed to Iowa, his agents Deirunas Visockas and Blas Parra told ESPN. The 6'9, 19-year old Spaniard shot 41% for 3 this season. Important addition for Ben McCollum in the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/RbY8rVgP0L