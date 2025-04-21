Iowa Lands Player of the Year in Massive Transfer Portal Coup
The Iowa Hawkeyes continue to make noise in the transfer portal, as they have landed yet another key player as they carry on with their roster overhaul.
This time, Iowa has bagged Robert Morris transfer Alvaro Fogueiras, the Horizon League Player of the Year.
Fogueiras is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 14.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks over 29.3 minutes per game on 54.8/41.3/78.4 shooting splits.
The 19-year-old arrived at Robert Morris in 2023 and had a much smaller role during his freshman season, logging 5.3 points and 4.5 boards across 17.8 minutes a night while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from three-point range.
Fogueiras, a native of Spain, obviously took a major step forward this past year, leading Robert Morris to a 26-9 record and a Horizon League championship. Fogueiras and Co. even put forth an admirable effort against Alabama in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but lost 90-81.
Iowa was competing with Providence and Villanova for Fogueiras' services, but new Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum was able to close the deal.
It has been a whirlwind since McCollum took over in the wake of Fran McCaffery's firing last month. Iowa saw a mass exodus of players walk via the transfer portal, leaving McCollum with an exceedingly difficult job right off the bat.
Thus far, McCollum has been tremendous in repairing the roster, but of course, we'll have to see how everything meshes on the court for the Hawkeyes next season.
