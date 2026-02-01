Iowa Sees Slight Dip In 2026 Class Rankings

When it comes to the 2026 season, the Iowa Hawkeyes have high hopes.

Coming off a stellar year where they ended it with a ranked win, longtime head coach Kirk Ferentz knows this team will once again have a new starting quarterback.

A few of their transfer portal additions will have no choice but to make an immediate impact, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a few stellar additions on the way in this next freshman class.

While they were No. 35 in ESPN’s last rankings, Craig Haubert dropped them one spot in his latest edition of where they stand amongst the Top 75 teams.

No. 36 Iowa Hawkeyes

Back to work 🚧 pic.twitter.com/AcdKLKVM1g — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) January 29, 2026

“Iowa has unapologetically built an identity on defense, toughness and dependable offensive line play. So it’s no surprise its 2026 class mainly follows suit,” Haubert wrote . “In-state SC Next 300 OT Carson Nielsen, at 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, is a long, athletic tackle with quick feet and solid balance with plenty of room to pack on more strength to a frame that already has elite length. He's still working on maintaining consistent pad level, but his aggression and improving technique stand out on tape.”

Haubert continued, “On defense, LB Julian Manson is another in-state keep who brings a wealth of upside. He is long and smooth in his movements and shows he can be effective in space, but also brings the toughness to set the edge and defend the run. The Hawkeyes pulled LB Billy Weivoda out of one of the top programs in Georgia (Milton High). It's easy to see what attracted the Hawkeyes to him as he is a tough, well-rounded player who is active and productive on special teams, including blocking multiple punts as a junior."

While Haubert only briefly mentioned QB Tradon Bessinger, he did outline them as their top offensive prospect. To no surprise, he named Manson their best on defense.

Iowa’s 2026 Season

The Hawkeyes' 2026 schedule was recently released and includes a pair of marquee matchups against Michigan and Ohio State. While everyone knew that ahead of time, Ferentz and company since learned those games would be played back-to-back. If there was ever a way to welcome a new quarterback, transfer portal additions, and incoming freshman, it’s doing so in their fourth and fifth games.

After such a stellar time in the portal, it’s easy to forget about their other freshman on the way. Haubert believes Iowa is going to continue to build their identity for years to come, so one should expect more of the same when it comes to how their offensive line is built and how their defense looks.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!