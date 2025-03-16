Iowa Fans Will Be Fired Up Over Riveting QB Prediction
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been longing for a quarterback for what seems like ages, and now, they may finally have their answer at the position.
Iowa landed former South Dakota State star Mark Gronowski via the transfer portal over the winter, and while Gronowski may only have one year of eligibility remaining, he could ultimately revolutionize quarterback play for the Hawkeyes.
Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard has a great feeling about Gronowski and thinks that the 23-year-old will actually surpass expectations in 2025, noting that he is only a three-star transfer but is talented enough to be much more than that.
"The prediction here is that he's much better than that and wins the Big Ten newcomer of the year with a season that propels him into the NFL draft," Shepard wrote.
This past season, Gronowski threw for 2,721 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 60.9 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 380 yards and 10 scores. Keep in mind, he did all of that with a shouder injury.
The year prior, Gronowski was even better, totaling 3,058 yards, 29 touchdowns and five picks while completing 68.1 percent of his throws. He added 402 yards and eight scores on the ground en route to winning the Walter Payton Award, which is essentially the awards for the FCS player of the year.
Of course, the question may be whether or not Gronowski has enough weapons at Iowa, as the Hawkeyes were definitely lacking in that department in 2024. Plus, star running back Kaleb Johnson has made the jump to the NFL.
But perhaps Gronowski can elevate Iowa's offense all by himself.
