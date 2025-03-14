Iowa Superstar Could Land With 49ers in Seemingly Strange Move
There are several teams that make perfect sense as destinations for Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson in the NFL Draft, and most of them have been discussed in length.
But could Johnson ultimately end up being selected by a sleeper team next month?
Well, one club that has been linked to Johnson multiple times is the San Francisco 49ers, who are currently employing a backfield that features Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo.
It doesn't really seem like there is much room for Johnson there, but when you really think about it, it actually does make some sense.
McCaffrey played in just four games this past season due to injuries, and throughout his NFL career, staying healthy has been a big issue. Mason hasn't been a beacon of durability himself, and he is slated to hit free agency after 2025. Guerendo looks impressive, but he is largely unproven.
With so many other needs after a mass exodus of players this offseason, you wouldn't think the 49ers would be looking to take a running back so early in the draft, but if Johnson is available when San Francisco picks 63rd overall in the second round next month, the Niners may strongly consider him.
The 49ers already formally met with the Iowa superstar at the Scouting Combine last month, so they have made their interest very clear.
Johnson is generally viewed as the third-best halfback in this year's class behind Ashton Jeanty and Omarion Hampton, even after running a rather pedestrian 4.57-second 40-yard dash.
The 22-year-old racked up 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this past season, both of which led the Big Ten. With San Francisco so accustomed to relying on its rushing attack, it stands to reason that the Niners would heartily benefit from bringing Johnson into the fold.
So on the surface, a Johnson-49ers marriage may seem strange, but a deeper examination of the potential pairing reveals that it actually clicks.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Firing Longtime Head Coach Fran McCaffery
READ MORE: REPORT: Iowa Hawkeyes Expected to Make New Coaching Hire
READ MORE: Fran McCaffery Has Two-Word Message About His Future at Iowa
READ MORE: Analyst Poses Burning Question for Iowa Hawkeyes QB
READ MORE: Iowa Star Continues Precipitous Slide in NFL Draft Predictions