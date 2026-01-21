Iowa Finishes Season With Their Highest Ranking of Year

The Iowa Hawkeyes had a solid season overall in 2025, not reaching the ultimate goal of a National Championship, but still having success throughout.

Iowa earned a No. 17 ranking in the final AP Poll, which keeps them at the same place as they were in the previous AP Poll at the end of the regular season. They finished with a 9-4 overall record and 6-3 in the Big Ten.

The Hawkeyes finished ranked in the AP Poll for the second time in three seasons, as they were No. 24 at the end of the 2023 campaign.

It also marks the sixth time in the past eight seasons that Iowa has ended in the final AP Poll, ranking as high as 15th in 2019.

Recapping the Iowa 2025 Football Season

Iowa began their season with a blowout of FCS program Albany at Kinnick Stadium, 34-7, beginning with a victory.

The Hawkeyes then suffered a disappointing 16-13 defeat to Iowa State on the road in Week 2, their second straight defeat to their in-state rival and third time in the past four seasons.

Iowa got back to winning ways by dominating UMass 47-7 at home in Week 3 and then beating Rutgers, 38-28 on the road in their Big Ten opener in Week 4.

They then took on the eventual National Champions in then ranked No. 11 Indiana at home in Week 5, but fell 20-15 in a close battle.

Iowa then pulled off three straight win, shutting out rival Wisconsin, 37-0 on the road in Week 7, outlasting Penn State at home, 25-24 in Week 8 and obliterating rival Minnesota at home, 41-3 in Week 9.

Two west coast teams poised problems for Iowa, as they lost 18-16 to then ranked No. 9 Oregon at home in Week 11 and 26-21 to then ranked No. 17 USC on the road in Week 12.

Iowa finished their regular season with back-to-back wins, getting a close victory over Michigan State at home in Week 13, 20-17, then dominating rival Nebraska on the road in Week 14, 40-16.

They then took on then ranked No. 14 Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on New Year's Eve, coming out with the 34-27 win.

Iowa had one of the best offensive lineman in the country in Logan Jones, who won the Rimington Award, honoring the best center in college football. He was also a unanimous All-American.

The Hawkeyes offensive line also won the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line unit in college football.

Iowa also had another top player in Kaden Wetjen, who was the Rodgers–Dwight Return Specialist of the Year and a consensus All-American.

