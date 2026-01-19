Latest Metrics Favor Iowa as Top 20 Team

The Iowa Hawkeyes, after opening the bulk of conference play on their worst skid of the season, have recently rebounded with a dominant road victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

With both programs playing under a new head coach and competing with overhauled rosters, the matchup promises a battle between new regimes. The Hawkeyes, by way of Ben McCollum, came out on top.

To a comforting, much-needed final tune of 74-57, Iowa finally ran away with a game against a B1G opponent. Following their AP Poll exit in the aftermath of the aforementioned losing streak, picking up a victory like the one over Indiana was crucial for the Hawkeyes.

Though momentum and confidence aren't the only things on the rise, as a recent report tracking national metrics has the Hawkeyes taking a major leap.

Jan 17, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) greets Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Ben McCollum during the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

A Win Worth Pointing Toward

According to a set of objective, overall rankings, compiling the placements from multiple big-name polls and lists across the country, the Iowa Hawkeyes are a top 20 team in college basketball.

Despite failing to crack the AP Poll - before their losing streak, Iowa sat at No. 19 - the team has continued to find favor with other metrics as the B1G throws them for a continuous, challenging loop.

Now, 3-4 in their conference specifically, it seems to be Iowa's 13-5 overall record doing most of the heavy lifting in regard to their high national standing. With the Hawkeyes' win over the Hoosiers serving as both their first Quad 1 and true road win, the black and gold finally have a victory to point to moving forward.

Weekly Composite Rankings!



- Duke down to 11th in Torvik

- UConn up to 2nd in AP Poll

- Texas Tech not getting love from the metrics

- Ranked Billikens! pic.twitter.com/AKuvDPbCLN — Trilly Donovan (@trillydonovan) January 19, 2026

To boot, B1G play still isn't set to offer Iowa a ranked opponent until the middle of February — a rematch against the Purdue Boilermakers — placing an especial emphasis on the team nabbing a signature win here and now.

Moving forward, at least until Purdue comes to town, it'll be a matter of winning winnable games for Iowa.

Winning Winnable Games

Part of building a competitive resume for the NCAA Tournament, especially when few "big name" interlocutors remain on the schedule, is winning the games you're expected to.

Even if they come against unranked opponents, so long as the Hawkeyes pick up a few road wins and squeak out a couple of close, in-conference games, they should face a favorable outlook in March. Though that remains down the road, and at their current juncture, Iowa got a win when they needed it most.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!