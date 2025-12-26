Iowa Players Highlight Importance Of Playing in ReliaQuest Bowl

While it's not like the ReliaQuest Bowl has a rich history like the Rose Bowl, the Iowa Hawkeyes know not every team has a chance to take the field together one last time.

Head coach Kirk Ferentz was thrilled that only an injury had affected their depth chart, not the fact that his players were opting out. In the end, not a single Hawkeyes player decided to opt-out of their upcoming game against Vanderbilt.

It goes to show just how much this team cares, and how much they love playing with one another. Having now landed in Florida, Iowa is just days away from looking to end their season on a high note against a Vanderbilt squad coming off their best season in program history.

Comments From Iowa Players Who Said Opting-Out Was Never An Option

Good morning from Tampa!



Every Hawkeye is suiting up for the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vandy. As other programs opt out entirely from bowls, Iowa remains all-in.



“I just know how strong the culture is ... and I couldn't really imagine it in any other way.”https://t.co/aRpwlX7lZj — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 26, 2025

"“They recruit like-minded individuals that really have one focus, one goal, and that's to go win football games,” Xavier Nwankpa said. “When we have an opportunity to go do that, especially one last time when you’re a senior, you really want to go capitalize on that.”

Fellow senior TJ Hall added, "We all just want to play one more game with each other. That's how I feel." Keep in mind, Hall is coming off a shoulder injury that's kept him out of action since November 15. He was not listed in the Hawkeyes first depth chart.

“All the people that have come before us and worn that Tigerhawk, it’s a tradition that we don't want to take for granted and just go out here and blow an opportunity. We want to take it seriously and do our best," Ethan Hurkett commented.

Aaron Graves chimed in, "We were right there with some of the best teams in the country, and just weren't quite good enough. So this is one of those opportunities, just to prove that we can finish those type of games.”

Chad Leistikow also got to speak with Trevor Lauck, "The point of college football is to go out there and win games with your team. I feel like people kind of lose track of that when it comes to the bowl season. It kind of turns into people thinking about themselves. And that's why I'm super fortunate to be here at a school like this. It's still a team. No one's really thinking about themselves right now. This is still the 2025, season, and we want to finish it strong.”

Iowa Has Five Potential NFL Draft Picks

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) celebrates with running back Kaleb Johnson in the second quarter against Nebraska during a NCAA football game on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Iowavsneb 20221125 Bh | Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Leistikow wasn't able to include comments from all of them, he listed Beau Stephens, Graves, Hall, Kaden Wetjen, and Karson Sharar as Iowa's potential draft picks. Of those five, there was never even a discussion that they wouldn't be playing.

Lauck said it best, bowl games have become about players prioritising themselves. Instead of it being a reward for the team's hard work throughout the season, players are focusing on the draft and don't want to risk a freak injury.

Not playing against Vanderbilt certainly reduces the chance of injury, but an injury could happen at any point during training camp or during a simple workout. Instead of living in fear, these Hawkeyes know how much this bowl game means to the program, fans, and everyone in-between. It's a breath of fresh air to still see a team take these games seriously, and that's exactly what Iowa is doing ahead of their New Years Eve showdown against the Commodores.

