Iowa Found Big-Time Defensive Playmaker
With Hawkeyes (3-2) (1-1) superb defensive standings under defensive coordinator Phil Parker, there is always a rising defensive star to keep your eye on. Against Indiana, perhaps the latest star was found in Koen Entringer. During Tuesday’s press conference with Parker, the longtime defensive coordinator spoke on Entringer.
“Oh, he’s a great kid. He started his high school years as a soccer player and then turned over to more of a football player. He’s really young and experienced.”
“…It’s new for him. All this stuff is new, and the leadership, I think he’s doing a great job in that,” quoted Parker.”
Entringer hails from Walled Lake, Michigan, where Entringer became the nation’s 42nd-ranked athlete and 18th-best recruit in the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.
“Obviously, there’s two good fourth-down stops that he had, but you know, there’s going to be some times even when you talk to him, he’s going to say, Hey, I could have done better. That’s the guys that you want, and I think everybody on our team is like that.”
This season, Entringer has compiled 26 tackles and one fumble recovery, including those two aforementioned stops against the now No.8 Indiana Hoosiers in Iowa’s 20-15 loss to the Hoosiers.
“They don’t worry about the plays they make. They worry about the plays they didn’t make. When you get into that frame of mind of thinking and making sure, hey, I’m humble enough to understand the game of football, it’s very hard to do. It could humble anybody.”
“You sit and watch the NFL guys, and they’re giving up 40 points a game. I don’t know what I would do with that. I would probably be taking more blood pressure pills. Obviously I’m starting to run out.”
Entringer’s role has taken a massive increase as over the last three years prior to last season, Entringer totaled 27 tackles and one interception.
This is an Iowa defense that is beginning to find its footing. Against an elite Indiana offense, the Hawkeyes allowed just 386 yards against an offense that posts 538.2 yards per game, the nation’s sixth-most.
Parker’s defense is ranked as the nation’s 15th-best with 254 yards given up per game this season, these being numbers you would expect from a Broyles Award winner.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!