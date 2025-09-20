Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Improves in Key Area vs. Rutgers

The Iowa Hawkeyes clinched their third victory of the year by a score of 38-28 over Rutgers in their Big Ten conference opener, which was done due to a high level of success in one key area.

Jennifer Streeter

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium.
Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scores a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thanks in part to being successful on the rush, the Iowa Hawkeyes have improved to 1-0 in conference play (3-1 overall).

A thrilling 38-28 road win over Rutgers in a chaotic Big Ten clash saw quarterback Mark Gronowski continue to use his legs as a weapon, running for three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. The signal caller has now rushed for at least one touchdown in each of Iowa's first four games of the year.

The 186 yards Gronowski put up off of 12 completions was also his season-high in passing yards.

However, against Rutgers the entire Hawkeyes' program saw success on the ground game.

The Hawkeyes finished the game with 160 rushing yards compared to Rutgers' measly 70. On top of the previously mentioned three touchdowns from Gronowski, sophomore running back Kamari Moulton led the way on that side of the statsheet with 68 rushing yards and one touchdown across 14 carries. Jaziun Patterson also ran for 37 yards across six carries.

Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton
Aug 30, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs the ball against the Albany Great Danes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In total, six different Hawkeyes contributed on the ground game — there were a total of 36 carries throughout the matchup.

However, despite the success on the ground, Iowa's game against Rutgers was not without its struggles.

The first half was a shootout that saw both teams put up 21 by the break. The Scarlet Knights grabbed a 28-24 lead with 9:44 remaining, but Iowa answered back with the next 14 points to avoid stumbling in its previously mentioned Big Ten opener.

Picking up an interception from Jaxon Rexroth in the fourth quarter at the 4:50 mark also helped seal the deal for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said postgame that despite the struggles, he was not surprised at the overall result against Rutgers — especially due to the work ethic of his QB1.

"We knew this was going to be hard," Ferentz said postgame. "They've got a great environment and a really good football team ... The offense did a great job converting and scoring points ... [Gronowski] just keeps getting better which is not a surprise. He's such a high caliber guy, [he] works hard with a great attitude."

