Iowa Improves in Key Area vs. Rutgers
Thanks in part to being successful on the rush, the Iowa Hawkeyes have improved to 1-0 in conference play (3-1 overall).
A thrilling 38-28 road win over Rutgers in a chaotic Big Ten clash saw quarterback Mark Gronowski continue to use his legs as a weapon, running for three touchdowns for the Hawkeyes. The signal caller has now rushed for at least one touchdown in each of Iowa's first four games of the year.
The 186 yards Gronowski put up off of 12 completions was also his season-high in passing yards.
However, against Rutgers the entire Hawkeyes' program saw success on the ground game.
The Hawkeyes finished the game with 160 rushing yards compared to Rutgers' measly 70. On top of the previously mentioned three touchdowns from Gronowski, sophomore running back Kamari Moulton led the way on that side of the statsheet with 68 rushing yards and one touchdown across 14 carries. Jaziun Patterson also ran for 37 yards across six carries.
In total, six different Hawkeyes contributed on the ground game — there were a total of 36 carries throughout the matchup.
However, despite the success on the ground, Iowa's game against Rutgers was not without its struggles.
The first half was a shootout that saw both teams put up 21 by the break. The Scarlet Knights grabbed a 28-24 lead with 9:44 remaining, but Iowa answered back with the next 14 points to avoid stumbling in its previously mentioned Big Ten opener.
Picking up an interception from Jaxon Rexroth in the fourth quarter at the 4:50 mark also helped seal the deal for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said postgame that despite the struggles, he was not surprised at the overall result against Rutgers — especially due to the work ethic of his QB1.
"We knew this was going to be hard," Ferentz said postgame. "They've got a great environment and a really good football team ... The offense did a great job converting and scoring points ... [Gronowski] just keeps getting better which is not a surprise. He's such a high caliber guy, [he] works hard with a great attitude."
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!