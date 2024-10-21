Iowa Hawkeyes Star Linked To Buffalo Bills
The Iowa Hawkeyes have had a rough season thus far, as they are coming off of a brutal loss to the Michigan State Spartans to drop to 4-3.
However, in the midst of Iowa's struggles, a couple of impressive players have stood out, and one of them is linebacker Jay Higgins.
Higgins has established himself as one of the best linebackers in the country and is rocketing up NFL Draft boards, so much so that Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has linked him to the Buffalo Bills.
"The Bills' linebacker depth has been tested this season. Matt Milano's season-ending injury has left Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard to man the middle of the defense," Ballentine wrote. "Both have been alright in the role, but the Bills might want to bring on a little more depth through the draft to see if they can develop another starter as Milano ages."
There are questions about how well Higgins' game will translate on to the NFL level, which is why most are not projecting him to be a Day 1 pick.
However, it is hard to ignore Higgins' production.
The 22-year-old has rattled off 76 tackles, a sack, a couple of interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery thus far this season.
Higgins arrived at Iowa City in 2020, but he did not become a full-time starter until last year when he racked up 171 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Hawkeyes' defense has actually been laboring of late, but it's certainly not due to Higgins, who has remained dominant in his role.
Higgins will undoubtedly get drafted in April, but where his draft position actually lands is the major question.