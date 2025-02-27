Iowa Hawkeyes Star Reveals Massive NFL Inspiration
Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins is one of the more intriguing defensive prospects slated to hit the NFL Draft this April.
Higgins is an inside linebacker, which is not prioritized as heavily in today's modern game, but he still absolutely has a place on the professional level.
The 22-year-old may be limited in terms of his physical tools, which is why some feel he could be a Day 3 pick, but his incredible motor, instinctive nose for the ball and tremendous football IQ all make him a very interesting candidate.
While speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine, Higgins shouted out former Iowa star and current Carolina Panthers linebacker Josey Jewell. He also revealed that he watches highlights of Panthers legend Luke Kuechly before games, via Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer.
Kuechly is definitely a great player to take inspiration from, as he put together a fantastic eight-year NFL career in Carolina. During that time between 2012 and 2019, the Boston College product made seven Pro Bowls, earned five First-Team All-Pro selections and also won a Defensive Player of the Year award.
Like Higgins, Kuechly was also a middle linebacker, but Kuechly played during a time period where the position had a bit more primacy than it does today.
Regardless, if you're good, you'll find your way onto the NFL level, and you'll find a role somewhere, and Higgins should absolutely be able to do just that.
This past season, the Hawkeyes product racked up 124 tackles and four interceptions and won the Butkus-Fitzgerald award for the Big Ten linebacker of the year.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark's Iowa Homecoming Already Sold Out
READ MORE: Former Iowa Star Receives Emphatic Prediction from Packers GM
READ MORE: Iowa Star's NFL Draft Stock Continues Puzzling Nosedive
READ MORE: Where Do NFL Draft Analysts Rank Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson?
READ MORE: Close But Not Close Enough Not Good Enough For Iowa Women Vs. Michigan