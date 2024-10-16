Iowa Star Earns Flattering Comparison To Jets Playmaker
Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson is one of the nation's biggest breakout stars this season, and he is rising up NFL Draft boards as a result.
But which professional running back does Johnson most resemble?
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler offered a rather flattering comparison for Johnson in a recent piece, likening him to New York Jets star Breece Hall.
"Like Brian Robinson Jr. and Breece Hall, Johnson's powerful yet elusive build allows him to create both inside and outside the tackles and pass-block well," Fowler wrote. "In space, like Hall, he also has the get up and go to outrun corners and safeties in open grass."
Johnson has already racked up 937 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging an incredible 7.9 yards per carry through six games this season.
The 21-year-old has logged well over 100 rushing yards in five of his six contests, most recently rattling off 166 yards and a couple of scores in Iowa's win over the Washington Huskies.
Johnson has certainly come out of nowhere this year.
The Cedar Rapids, Ia. native arrived at Iowa City in 2022 and had a decent freshman campaign, registering 779 yards and six touchdowns while posting 5.2 yards per attempt.
Solid numbers for sure, but nothing groundbreaking.
Then, last year, Johnson actually took a significant step back, recording 463 yards and three scores while tallying a pedestrian four yards per tote.
But in 2024, Johnson has been one of the best halfbacks in the country.
Meanwhile, Hall has established himself as one of the NFL's most versatile weapons out of the backfield, although he has had a bit of a down year thus far this season.