Iowa Redshirt Freshman Could Be ReliaQuest Bowl Breakout Star

Having only appeared in three games this season, redshirt freshman linebacker Cam Buffington is set for his fourth and final on December 31.

The Iowa Hawkeyes know they have a ton of defensive players graduating next season, so it's important to see who they can rely on going into next season.

One of the players that's been gaining a ton of attention is 6'3'' 239-pound Cam Buffington. The Iowa native is earning huge praise from not just his head coach, but teammates as well.

Should Buffington see significant snaps against Vanderbilt, he isn't going to let them go to waste. A few Hawkeyes have had a breakout performance in past bowl games, and this could be Buffington's chance.

Kirk Ferentz Praises The Redshirt Freshman

“He's already hungry and wants to take that next step."



Sure, Buffington was a four-star prospect coming out of Mount Union-Winfield, but that doesn't always translate to the next level. In his three games this season, he's played 28 snaps. Buffington has seven total tackles, six of which are solo.

If that isn't impressive enough, he already has a pass deflection and interception. He returned the interception for 26 yards against Minnesota in Iowa's dominant 41-3 win.

"He's done a really nice job. Got a lot of young guys that really it's been good for us to see him and the exposure," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Right now he's going full speed. He not always going the right way full speed, but he's going full speed, and he's really done a good job."

Ferentz continued, "These are just really beneficial practices for him where he's getting repetition that maybe he doesn't get in the fall and being coached in our defense and getting a lot of good work and good meeting time, so it's been good for him. He has a great attitude and all that type of thing."

Keep An Eye On Buffington In Tampa

"Doesn't really say a lot, but he comes in and works hard as hell".

All signs are pointing toward Heisman finalist Diego Pavia suiting up for the Commodores. If he does, he'll be one of the most difficult quarterbacks this Hawkeyes defense has faced this season.

It's worth noting they played the Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, and actually secured the first interception against him this season. While Buffington didn't play in that game, it's clear everyone behind the scenes knows what he's truly capable of.

Buffington will undoubtedly see the field on New Years Eve. To retain redshirt status, a player cannot see the field in more than four games. This will be the fourth and final of his freshman season, meaning he will have a full four years of eligibility remaining heading into the 2026 season.

