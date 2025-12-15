Iowa OL Accepts Panini Senior Bowl Invite

Last week, kicker Drew Stevens was the first Iowa Hawkeyes player to accept his invite to the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl. Each and every year, nearly all of the top seniors come together for one more game after their respective bowl games have come to an end.

Offensive lineman Beau Stephens is the second Iowa player set to be in action on January 31, 2026.

Earlier in the day, EDGE rusher Max Llewellyn accepted his invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. Hawkeyes players are being invited left and right to different events as they all look to increase their draft stock and continue their career at the next level.

Beau Stephens Doesn't Get Enough Credit

Even though he's seemingly in every All-American list and this Hawkeyes offensive line is mentioned as one of the top in the nation, Stephens has gone under appreciated by fans. Center Logan Jones has a ton of attention on him, and rightfully so, but Stephens has been a dominant force throughout his career.

Standing 6'5'' 315-pounds, Stephens did his part in holding down the offensive line for quarterback Mark Gronowski. Running back Kamari Moulton better have gifted him something nice for Christmas due to all the holes he opened up for him this season.

Iowa Has A Huge Void To Fill

Iowa offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) and center Logan Jones block against defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) during the Hawkeyes' final spring NCAA football practice, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 230422 Iowa Spring Fb 104 Jpg | Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

On of the main focal points of Iowa's offense is their run-game. Every team in the nation knows it, but that doesn't mean they're able to stop them. Time and time again, the Hawkeyes are able to secure players like Stephens and keep them for the entirety of their career.

In the NIL and transfer portal era, those days of loyalty are gone. Head coach Kirk Ferentz continues to be one of the best in the world, even though he may not have the championships to prove it. His player retention rate is through the roof, and there are countless Hawkeyes who have gone on to succeed in the NFL.

After the ReliaQuest Bowl, Stephens will have one more chance to prove himself. From there, it's the NFL draft where everyone will finally be able to see just how good the Blue Springs, MO, native has always been.

