Iowa Breaks Top 30 in National Ranking
Iowa Hawkeyes football, now in a ridiculous five-way tie for fourth place in the B1G, have begun to take on national relevance as they continue to stack wins in one of the NCAA's most notorious conferences on the gridiron.
At 5-2 (3-1) the Hawkeyes are arguably just outside the top 25 by many metrics, and objective media, in this case USA Today Sports specifically, has taken notice. In a comprehensive 1-136 re-rank of the college football spectrum, the black and gold slotted in all the way up at #29 after their nail-biting home win over the Penn State Nittany Lions - a placement four positions higher than their previous number.
Therefore, according to USA Today, the Hawkeyes are well within arm's reach of a number next to their team name.
"Good, Not Great" No Longer?
That may come as a surprise to the faithful fans in Iowa City, but not because it isn't deserved. After opening their first real challenging game of this season with a loss to the in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones on the road, it was easy for folks to chalk this season up as yet another "good, not great" output under head coach Kirk Ferentz.
But since that game, even given their home loss to the now second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers (a game Iowa almost won), the Hawkeyes have looked like a different team.
Big Plays Win Big Games
In their victory over the Nittany Lions specifically, Iowa saw significant playmaking success on both sides of the ball. On offense, quarterback Mark Gronowski, whilst struggling to generate positivity through the air, posted 130 rushing yards and two scores on the ground all by himself. The rest of his unit, including a particularly impressive performance from primary back Kamari Moulton (17 carries, 99 yards), brought the team's overall rushing yardage total to 245 yards.
All three of the Hawkeyes' touchdowns were scored in this manner. It doesn't matter if the other team knows what you're doing if they can't stop it.
Defensively, Iowa also managed two takeaways (both interceptions) and one sack, allowing zero sacks of their own and only one pick in return. While the final score, 25-24, reflects a "could go either way" game, the Hawkeyes won out between the lines, earning the win that's now reflected on their record.
A similar win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers next weekend (also 5-2, 3-1) would likely see Iowa rise in not only the B1G rankings, but also, potentially, into the national spotlight once more.
The Hawkeyes are playing their best football of the season right now, and with their toughest stretch of schedule just ahead, the hot streak couldn't have come at a better time.
