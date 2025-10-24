2027 Top Recruit Commits to Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program made a major leap, securing a commitment from #38 overall in the Class of 2027. Don Bosco standout Dawson Youngblut announced his decision to join the Black and Gold. Youngblut brings an impressive resume that includes multiple state championships and a recent sixth-place finish at the prestigious Super 32 Challenge.
Youngblut becomes the second member of Iowa's 2027 recruiting class, joining New Jersey state champion Sonny Amato, who committed to the Hawkeyes in early October. The duo gives head coach Tom Brands and his staff a strong foundation for the 2027 class.
Dawson Youngblut’s Recent Achievements
Youngblut's most recent competitive outing was the 2025 Defense Soap Super 32 Challenge in Greensboro, North Carolina, one of the nation's most competitive high school tournaments. The Don Bosco junior finished sixth, competing at 138 pounds in a loaded bracket.
The tournament featured some of the country's elite high school wrestlers, and Youngblut's performance showed his ability to compete against top national competition. He lost the fifth-place match by a 12-4 major decision to California's Matthew Orbeta.
Youngblut's credentials extend far beyond his Super 32 showing. The Jesup, Iowa, native has established himself as one of the finest wrestlers in his class. He captured the Iowa Class 1A state championship at 132 pounds during the 2023-24 season, finishing with a remarkable 38-1 record as a sophomore.
Youngblut dominated the 2024-25 high school season, completing an undefeated 43-0 campaign in the 138-pound category. He claimed his second consecutive state title, helping Don Bosco secure its seventh straight team championship and record-tying 17th overall crown. His perfect season earned him recognition as a finalist for the Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year Award in Class 1A, finishing in the top three alongside teammate Kyler Knaack and Osage's Blake Fox.
Iowa Attracts Another Don Bosco Talent
The youngster’s commitment continues a recent trend of Don Bosco wrestlers considering Iowa as a destination for their collegiate careers. His teammate, Hayden Schwab (ranked #5 at 113 pounds and #23 overall in the Class of 2027 by FloWrestling), also has Iowa on his list of top schools, though his father Doug Schwab serves as head coach at Northern Iowa.
Youngblut's commitment addresses an area of need for Iowa's upcoming class. Projected to compete somewhere in the 141-149 pound range at the collegiate level, he could slot into a middle-weight category.
With Youngblut joining Sonny Amato, Iowa's 2027 class now features two highly-ranked prospects with proven track records. Amato, ranked #3 overall in the class by MatScouts and #1 at 150 pounds by FloWrestling, won a New Jersey state championship as a freshman.
The Hawkeyes are also set to host Paul Kenny on an official visit this weekend. According to MatScouts, he is ranked #2 in the country at 126 pounds. He has already made official visits to Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska.
