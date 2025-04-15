Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Set to Meet with Intriguing Transfer Portal Target

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will be visiting with one of the most compelling players in the NCAA transfer portal.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz has said himself that he is not a huge fan of the transfer portal and prefers not to utilize it all that much, which has been frustrating for the fan base.

However, that doesn't mean that Ferentz has abandoned it completely, as he landed quarterback Mark Gronowski via the portal earlier in the offseason.

And now, Iowa may be zeroing in on another interesting piece in the transfer portal. Eliot Clough of Hawkeye Beacon has reported that the Hawkeyes will be meeting with Ferris State Bulldogs offensive lineman Bryce George, a Division II All-American.

George is also slated to visit with California and USC, so Iowa will definitely be facing some competition for the 6-foot-5, 314-pound tackle.

The Detroit native has one year of eligibility remaining. He won national championships in three of his four seasons at Ferris State, most recently defeating Valdosta State this past year.

George played in 41 games for the Bulldogs and played a major role in them having one of the top offenses in the country. Prior to choosing Ferris State out of high school, he had Division I offers from West Alabama and Alabama A&M.

Now, George is obviously much more highly regarded thanks to all that he has proven on the collegiate level, even if it is just Division II.

The Hawkeyes could certainly use some more help in the trenches and will need a strong unit to help pave the way for their rushing attack in 2025, which will now be without Kaleb Johnson.

Published
