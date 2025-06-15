Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Offers Intriguing 2027 Defensive Prospect
As the Iowa Hawkeyes continue to add more commits to the program's 2026 recruiting class, fans received some exciting news about talented defensive recruit this weekend.
According to a X post on Saturday, 2027 defensive prospect Blake Betton has received an offer from head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes.
Iowa is now the ninth program to offer the young safety prospect, as they join the mix between Iowa State, Minnesota and Vanderbilt. At 6-foot-2, 195 lbs., Betton has jumped on the radar of multiple power four schools after a terrific sophomore season at Shakopee High School. The Minnesota native finished the 2024 season with 87 tackles and two tackles for losses, along with recording four interceptions.
Betton plays with tons of awareness from the safety position, which is the perfect compliment to his quickness and stickiness in coverage. And with his current stature, Betton has a ideal build to play deep and inside the box to defend the run game.
Looking ahead to Ferentz's 2027 recruiting class, Betton is the second safety prospect to receive an offer from the Hawkeyes, alongside Charlotte product Robert Geathers III. While Iowa's 2027 class does not feature any commits, the Hawkeyes have been active on the recruiting trail, with Betton being the prime example of the coaching staff getting ahead on the future recruiting cycle.
