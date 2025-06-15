Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Offers Intriguing 2027 Defensive Prospect

After an amazing visit to @HawkeyeFootball today I’m honored to receive an offer from Coach Ferentz! Thank you so much for all the time spent 🙏 @CoachSWallace @CoachParkerIowa @CoachK_Bell @TylerBarnesIOWA @SaberFootball16 @CoachBetton44 @PrepRedzoneMN @OJW_Scouting pic.twitter.com/OK3HD3gSaz