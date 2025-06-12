Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Very Favorable Future Outlook
The future may be bright for the Iowa Hawkeyes' football program.
ESPN's Adam Rittenberg recently published his updated future college football ratings, which looks at the next two seasons, rather than just the next year. Luckily for the Hawkeyes, head coach Kirk Ferentz and the program were the No. 23 team in his rankings.
One of the key reasons for the program's high rating is due in part to their depth in the trenches, as Rittenberg states that the offensive line is "one of the team's signature position groups.
"After several turbulent seasons, Iowa's offensive line stabilized in 2024 and once again looks like one of the team's signature position groups," Rittenberg wrote. "Veterans Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens are all back for 2025, and the group has juniors and sophomores ready to step up, while also adding Division II standout Bryce George. Seniors Aaron Graves and Ethan Hurkett lead a defensive line that looks solid in some spots and has a few questions as well."
The Hawkeyes have been known for producing high-level offensive lineman to the NFL, but have recently struggled in finding stability across the line over the past couple of seasons. However, this year could be a major change for Iowa, with veterans Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker returning to the program. Both players are coming off impressive 2024 campaigns, which will benefit Ferentz's offense this season.
Rittenberg also highlighted many of the team's star players, including quarterback Mark Gronowski and safety Xavier Nwankpa
"Gronowski's championship experience and ability gives him a chance to become one of the Big Ten's better quarterbacks this fall," Rittenberg wrote. "Iowa brings back All-Big Ten offensive linemen in Jones and Dunker, and Graves, and Hurkett, and other defenders like safety Xavier Nwankpa should contend for league honors."
The addition of Gronowski through the transfer portal was easily the best offseason acquisition, as the former FCS standout has thrown for over 10,000 yards in his four seasons as the starter for South Dakota State. And despite Nwankpa's off year in 2024, many analysts believe the young defender will return to his freshman-year self. The former No. 1 recruit in the state of Iowa will be the most important player in the team's secondary unit during the 2025 season.
