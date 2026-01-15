Iowa Star Lineman Makes Surprising Decision on NFL Future

In a stunning move that is about to get several questions raised through college football, Iowa Hawkeyes All-American redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Kade Pieper is set to return to the Hawkeyes instead of leaving for the NFL, sources tell CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.

The Norfolk, Nebraska native would have been in line to be one of the first interior offensive linemen drafted, but instead has committed to another season in Iowa City.​

The decision comes as a massive relief for Iowa fans still celebrating the program's Joe Moore Award victory, the prestigious honor given to college football's best offensive line unit. Pieper started all 12 games at right guard during the 2025 season, earning PFF First-Team All-America honors and Third-Team All-Big Ten recognition from the media. His return provides critical continuity as Iowa loses three starting offensive linemen to graduation.​

What makes this decision particularly significant is its timing. The Hawkeyes are losing Logan Jones, Gennings Dunker and Beau Stephens, three starters who helped Iowa's offensive line win the Joe Moore Award. Pieper's return provides the cornerstone and proven elite talent the program desperately needed heading into 2026.​

A Massive Boost for Iowa's Championship Hopes

Pieper's breakout 2025 campaign generated serious NFL draft buzz from the opening kickoff. He helped the Hawkeyes rush for 200-plus yards in several games, including a dominant 310-yard performance against UAlbany in the season opener.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz watches game action against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The offensive line also paved the way for 245 rushing yards in Iowa's comeback victory over Penn State and contributed to 435 total yards in a 47-7 demolition of UMass.

The unit's discipline was equally impressive. Iowa's offensive line surrendered just 16 sacks all season and didn't commit a holding penalty until Game 10 at USC. That level of technical excellence and consistency made Pieper one of the most coveted interior linemen in the country, with scouts projecting him as a first-round caliber prospect.

The NFL Lost a Future First-Rounder, Here's Why

As a redshirt junior next season, Pieper will be the undisputed leader of Iowa's offensive line, mentoring younger players stepping into expanded roles. Paired with returning starter Trevor Lauck, Pieper anchors an offensive line that can maintain the elite rushing attack that defined the Hawkeyes' 9-4 season in 2025.

For Kirk Ferentz's program, this decision validates a culture of winning and elite player development, proof that championship aspirations in Iowa City remain very much alive.

