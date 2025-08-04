Iowa Star Earns Shocking Label That Will Even Stun Hawkeyes Fans
The Iowa Hawkeyes have definitely flown under the radar when it comes to developing NFL talent. They are certainly known for producing tight ends, but they should also be recognized for placing terrific offensive linemen onto the professional level.
They will likely do that again next spring, with Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker both set to hit the NFL Draft circut, and Jones in particular is an interesting case.
The Iowa center is finally earning the attention he deserves, and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic has even gone as far to place him seventh on his top 100 "freaks" list heading into the 2025 college football campaign.
"A former basketball player who was in the 260-pound range in high school, Jones first dunked in ninth grade at about 6-1. Now, at 303 pounds, he is one of the country’s best centers," Feldman wrote. "Last year, Jones had zero sacks allowed in 280 pass blocking snaps, per PFF. He set the program record this offseason with a 705-pound squat. He holds the position record with a 36.6-inch vertical, a 1.53 10-yard split and a 4.09 shuttle. His 470-pound hang clean this summer is also a position record."
The Hawkeyes boasted a terrific rushing attack last season, and while that was thanks much in part to the efforts of Kaleb Johnson, you also have to credit the Jones-led offensive line for opening up holes for the star running back, who is now playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Now entering his senior season at Iowa, Jones is a big part of the reason why the Hawkeyes' offense might be much improved this year. We'll see if he can continue to build his draft stock this fall and if Iowa can bounce back from an overall disappointing 2024 campaign.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes RB Earns Massive Outlook With New Big 12 Team
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' New QB Lands Major Recognition Yet Again
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Underrated Star Lands Jarring NFL Draft Outlook
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Top Breakout Candidate is Blatantly Obvious
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend Exposes 'Drama' With San Francisco 49ers