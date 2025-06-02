Iowa Hawkeyes Lose Major Recruiting Battle to Washington
The Iowa Hawkeyes were unable to kick off the month of June on a high note, as head coach Kirk Ferentz and the program missed out on highly-touted recruit in the 2026 class.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday night that 2026 four-star safety Gavin Day has committed to Washington over multiple power four team, including the Hawkeyes.
At 6-foot-3, 190 lbs, Day was an intriguing safety prospect in the 2026 recruiting class due to his versatility and athleticism on defense. His ability to play a hybrid role of a safety/linebacker made him a unique player, as he was able to dominant in coverage and in the run game. Day was the No. 30 ranked safety in the 2026 cycle, as well as the No. 2 player in the state of Nevada, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
Losing out on Day is a tough blow to Ferentz and the Hawkeyes, as he would have been the fifth four-star commit featured in the program's 2026 class. Luckily, Iowa is set to host visits for multiple talented defenders in the 2026 recruiting cycle, such as safety CJ Hester and linebacker Julian Manson. Both four-star players will head to Iowa later this month on June 20.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Lands Major Recognition on Honorable List
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Make Another Move, This Time in the Family
MORE: This Iowa Hawkeye Defender Is Poised for a Breakout Season in 2025
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend, Former Heisman Candidate Lands New Coaching Job
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Devastating Transfer Portal News