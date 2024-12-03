Iowa Hawkeyes to Lose Tight End to NCAA Transfer Portal
Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes are patiently awaiting the news of which bowl game they will end up playing in and who their opponent is going to be. However, there is already offseason news starting to come out.
One piece of news today has come out about an Iowa tight end who is expected to leave the team in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register has reported that tight end Johnny Pascuzzi is expected to enter the transfer portal.
Pascuzzi was originally a walk-on and redshirted during the 2021 college football season. He hasn't been able to find much playing time throughout his tenure with the program.
In his two years with the Hawkeyes, Pascuzzi has caught two passes for 41 yards.
Iowa has become a factory for talented tight ends. Pascuzzi simply hasn't been able to crack the rotation and stick as a key on the field piece for the Hawkeyes. With more tight end talent expected to come in, he clearly feels that he needs to head elsewhere to find consistent playing time.
Recently, another former Iowa offensive player found a new home in the transfer portal. Leshon Williams, a running back, committed to the Kansas Jayhawks.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for the Hawkeyes. Ferentz and company are expected to have a very busy transfer portal period.
They have actually been named a potential transfer destination for USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss as well.
Hopefully, Pascuzzi will be able to find a good landing spot where he can earn a consistent role. He has talent, but things simply did not work out the way he had planned with the Hawkeyes.