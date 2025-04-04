Iowa Hawkeyes Lose 4-Star Weapon to Transfer Portal
The Iowa Hawkeyes need all of the offensive assistance they can get after yet another brutal season on that side of the ball, but they unfortunately just lost a talented weapon.
Former four-star tight end Gavin Hoffman, who redshirted during his freshman campaign in 2024, has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal.
This could represent a rather significant loss for Iowa, as Luke Lachey is making the jump to the NFL this month, and the Hawkeyes' tight end depth is very questionable.
Addison Ostrenga is currently slated to be Iowa's starter at the position heading into 2025, but he logged just 15 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this past year. Zach Ortwerth will probably be No. 2, but after that, it's anyone's guess.
Hoffman was the 17th-ranked tight end in the country in the class of 2024 and was the second-ranked player out of Kansas that year.
The 6-foot-5, 240-pound pass-catcher definitely has the potential to become a solid playmaker on the collegiate level, so it's disappointing that Iowa won't see it first hand. Especially for a school that has become affectionately known as "Tight End U."
The Hawkeyes did land quarterback Mark Gronowski via the portal, so they may finally have an answer under center. However, questions remain for the rest of the offense, as running back Kaleb Johnson is heading to the NFL, and the receiving corps is still wildly unproven.
Iowa went 8-5 and fell to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl this past season.
