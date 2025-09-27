Iowa QB Embracing Underdog Mentality
It takes a lot to hold the winning record that Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski has. The former South Dakota State QB has reeled in mixed opinions in his time as a Hawkeye, but his game management has done enough to push Iowa to a stubborn 3-1 start and a clean 1-0 in conference play.
One thing that Gronowski has been able to marshal well is his attitude on the sideline. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz was asked about how a number of Hawkeyes had talked about the fire and motivation Gronowski has provided, and to what former player the passionate QB reminds Ferentz of. After comparing Gronowski’s spirit to former Hawkeye Drew Tate, the longtime head coach opened up on Gronoswki's journey
“I think it’s like anything you do in life; you have to be who you have and you have to do it within the framework of how you are. So for him, it’s authentic. He is an underdog story. Nobody recruiting him out of high school, at least nobody to my knowledge in the Big Ten or the MAAC. I’m sure he’s got a chip on his shoulder. But he’s worked extremely hard. That’s very clear the last four years. You can tell he’s done it in the classroom, and he’s done it certainly as a football player.”
According to 247Sports, Gronowski only held an offer out of Neuqua Valley High School from Naperville, IL, by South Dakota State and was an unranked QB in the class of 2020.
“These games mean a lot to him. The personalities are different for everybody. Brad Banks never showed any emotion and barely said a word, and everybody followed him. They’d follow him right off a cliff. So there’s different ways of projecting your leadership, I think, and Mark has got his way of doing it, and it comes off really well, but it’s all genuine. You talk about quarterbacks, but it’s true at any position, it’s more about the doing than it is the talking, no matter -- there’s a lot of guys that can talk but not all of them can do it or have done it, and Mark has done it, so he’s certainly earned everybody’s respect here.”
This season, Gronowski has totaled three touchdowns and one interception with 492 yards and a 60.5% competition rate, with a healthy six touchdowns on the ground and 143 yards to follow suit.
Gronowski and the Hawkeyes will be facing their toughest test yet, as an Indiana side led by former James Madison University coach Curt Cignetti. The No.11 Hoosiers are 4-0 and are superbly balanced on both sides of the ball, with Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza under center.
