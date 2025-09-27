Iowa vs. Indiana Picks and Predictions
At 3-1 (1-0) HC Kirk Ferentz and his Iowa Hawkeyes have slowly, steadily begun to impress through one month of football, despite their one loss being to an in-state rival on the road. As the offense continues to improve and the defense stays even-keeled, the team will look to build on their first win in the B1G this weekend at home against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Hoosiers, ranked 11th nationally, are led by redshirt junior quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Their offense has outright dominated the majority of their opponents up to this point, scoring 50+ in three straight competitions after a rockty opening week. Now 4-0, the visiting Hoosiers represent the Hawkeyes' greatest challenge yet this season.
Here's what the Iowa Hawkeyes On Si staff have to say about the high-stakes duel:
Jon Alfano, Staff Writer
Indiana might very well be better this year than when it made the College Football Playoff in 2024, and that’s saying quite a bit. Curt Cignetti’s team just laid a 63-10 beatdown on Illinois, formerly the No. 9 team in the country, and the final score still feels like it doesn’t do the game justice. It’s really tough to pick against the Hoosiers after that.
If the Hawkeyes are going to win this game, they need their defense to be absolutely suffocating. Based on how the game against Rutgers started, however, I’m not sure it can.
Indiana 34, Iowa 21
Jennifer Streeter, Staff Writer
The upcoming game against No. 11 Indiana is going to be a real test for the Hawkeyes. Sure, Iowa is coming off some impressive wins that saw Kirk Ferentz become the winningest coach in Big Ten history, but Indiana currently boasts an impressive 4-0 record. Iowa has a lot going for them right now, and I think Mark Gronowski and Kaden Wetjen will continue to play well. But, at the end of the day the efficiency from the Hoosiers will just be too much to come out with a W for the Hawkeyes. Indiana
Indiana 31, Iowa 17
Lane Mills, Staff Writer
Kirk Ferentz is 0-10 in his last 10 games against ranked teams with the Iowa Hawkeyes. For his team to break that streak this weekend, a lot of coin-flip factors will have to go Iowa's way... but is it crazy to say that I believe?
The Hawkeyes are playing their best football of the season right now. Coming off a staunch road win in-conference, wherein Iowa managed 38 points and toppled a previously undefeated Rutgers team on their home field, they may have a momentous edge when Indiana comes to Iowa City. If Mark Gronowski can get the ball moving through the air and Phil Parker's defense can find a way to at least stop the bleeding caused by the Hoosiers' offense, Iowa has all the pieces to come away with their first true signature win in a potentially special season.
Iowa 27, Indiana 24
Jordon Lawrenz, Staff Writer
I believe there’s a chance, I really do. Iowa’s quarterback play has improved. Their run game is damage, but they still have a quality RB1. Defense stood their ground against Rutgers after weathering the early storm. As long as they don’t fall behind early to Indiana, they’ll be in good shape.
That said, I just don’t think they have enough. No one has been able to stop Fernando Mendoza so far. Am I delusional to think Iowa could be the first to do so? Possibly. Kirk Ferentz has been through so much with this program, but a win here at Homecoming would further solidify him as one of the best. I’m pulling for it to happen, but Indiana still has a slight edge from me.
Indiana 31, Iowa 20
Connor Mardian, Staff Writer
The stats will tell you that this should be a Hoosier walk in the park: an elite quarterback, a well put-together defense and the fact that Iowa has lost its last 10 games against ranked opponents all work in their favor. It doesn’t sound too good for the Iowa fans lining up in Kinnick.
While I expect the Hawkeyes to jump out to an early start and possibly go up around 10, I can see Gronowski and a banged-up running back core give out in the third quarter.
Indiana 35, Iowa 24
