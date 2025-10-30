Iowa DC Inadvertently Gives Oregon Bulletin Board Material
Phil Parker's one-liner may have been the biggest the mistake Iowa Hawkeyes have made in the build up to their game against Oregon. With the No. 6 team coming to Kinnick Stadium on November 8, Parker had no idea that his statement would be held against him.
"They have the whole package. They, it's well... uh, well funded, if I put it that way," Parker said at a recent press conference.
While what he said about Oregon was 100% truthful, it came against one of the most interesting head coaches in all of college football.
Iowa Lights Fire Under Dan Lanning
Since becoming the head coach of Oregon, Lanning has done everything in his power to make his Ducks the most ruthless team in the nation. His 42-7 career record speaks for itself, but he didn't get there by being the kindest of souls.
Oregon has a tendency to beat the breaks off opposing teams, and that very well could be Iowa's fate coming out of the bye week. CBS Sports' Chris Hassel is all too familiar with Lanning and his tactics, so he knows just how much Oregon's HC is going to let this line get to him.
"Oregon just got some bulletin board material," Hassel said in reference to the Parker quote. "Oregon fans have been using that clip and are like 'oh no you're going to end up in one of our postgame videos', and Iowa fans don't get it because I don't think they were aware of what happened with Mike Gundy."
"I don't think that Parker was saying that as a slight to the team or to Oregon or anything like that, but Dan Lanning loves using this kind of stuff," Hassel added.
Gundy ushered a similar quote earlier in the season before Oregon absolutely dominated the Cowboys, 69-3. If that ends up being Iowa's fate, the rest of their season is doomed.
Lanning's Viral Week 2 Quote
After Lanning and the Ducks pushed past the Cowboys with ease, he had the following to say, "I told our team right before the game it never requires extra motivation for an opportunity to go out and kick ass, but it never hurts when someone pours gasoline on the fire."
Now that Parker said what he said, Iowa has their work cut out for them. It was always going to be an uphill battle taking on the No. 6 team in the nation, but Lanning is ruthless, unforgiving, and will look to make an example out of the Hawkeyes at their home field.
