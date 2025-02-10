Iowa Legend Caitlin Clark Stars in Epic Nike Super Bowl Commercial
Caitlin Clark has become a global sports icon. After a legendary career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, she has gone on to continue living up to the hype at the WNBA level with the Indiana Fever.
She has been seen everywhere, including recently sitting alongside Taylor Swift during a Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game. Now, she has made an appearance during the Super Bowl.
No, she wasn't seen at the game, but she did star in the first Nike Super Bowl commercial in 27 years.
As shared by the Clark Report on X, here is the video of Clark being featured in the Nike commercial.
During her time at Iowa, Clark put up ridiculous numbers. She ended up playing in 139 games and scored 3,951 points, dished out 1,144 assists, grabbed 990 rebounds, and recorded 210 steals.
In addition to her statistic totals, Clark shot 46.2 percent from the floor during her college career and knocked down 37.7 percent of her three-point attempts.
Clark did not fall short of the hype in her rookie WNBA season with the Fever. She put up a big year and ended up winning the Rookie of the Year award.
As a rookie, she played in 40 games and averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. She shot 41.7 percent from the floor overall and hit 34.4 percent from the three-point line.
She has continued making Hawkeyes fans proud. Clark recently came back home to have her jersey retired and is also scheduled to play a preseason WNBA game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
All of that being said, this commercial is just another win for Clark. Iowa fans could not be more excited about her success and she's just getting started.
