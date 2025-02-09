Denver Broncos Projected to Land Pair of Iowa Hawkeyes Stars
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a few key players leaving the program this offseason to head off to the 2025 NFL Draft. Kirk Ferentz has done an excellent job of developing NFL talent in recent years.
Ahead of the draft this year, there are two players who headline the group of Iowa players hoping to be selected.
Kaleb Johnson and Jay Higgins are the two best Hawkeyes players in the draft class.
Both players project to be good NFL talents. Johnson is widely expected to be a second round pick, while Higgins has been projected anywhere from the third to the fifth round.
Pro Football Network recently released a new mock draft. In that mock draft, they have both Johnson and Higgins ending up with the same team. That team is none other than the Denver Broncos.
Johnson was projected to end up being drafted by the Broncos with the No. 51 overall pick. Higgins, on the other hand, was named the fit for Denver with the No. 85 pick.
Seeing both players end up with the Broncos would be awesome. Iowa fans would instantly be Denver fans. Johnson and Higgins have both meant a lot to the Hawkeyes.
Outside of Johnson and Higgins, Iowa fans will be interested to see where cornerback Jermari Harris ends up. Luke Lachey, the Hawkeyes' tight end, is also expected to be picked at some point.
No matter what ends up happening in the 2025 NFL Draft, Iowa fans will have more alums to root for at the next level. Johnson and Higgins heading to Denver would make that much more entertaining.
