Iowa Hawkeyes Receive Grim Outlook About 2026 QB Target
The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a point to try and improve their present and future at the quarterback position. Bringing in Mark Gronowski and Hank Brown during the transfer portal was a clear sign that Kirk Ferentz has grown tired of subpar quarterback play.
Now, they are also being linked to an intriguing top-tier quarterback talent in the 2026 recruiting class.
Back on January 28, Peyton Falzone announced that he had received an offer from Iowa. While he is receiving interest from much bigger schools, the Hawkeyes decided to shoot their shot.
Penn State is widely viewed as the favorite to end up landing Falzone, but Iowa is holding out hope.
Unfortunately, they are not being given much of a chance to land him.
On3 Sports currently gives the Hawkeyes a miniscule 5.8% chance to land him. Ahead of them are four other teams, with the Nittany Lions sitting at the top at a 26.1% chance of getting his commitment.
Hailing from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, Penn State has the upper hand in landing him as the hometown favorite. He is currently ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class and is the No. 196 overall prospect in the nation.
While Iowa is very close to the bottom of potential landing spots for Falzone, the fact that they are trying is a positive sign. The aggressiveness is a welcome sight for the Hawkeyes' fan base.
Hopefully, Falzone ends up becoming more interested in the Iowa football program. No one can ever say never when it comes to recruiting in this day and age.
Even though the chances are low of landing him right now, that is subject to change. Ferentz and company will likely continue trying to figure out a way to convince him that he could be the future of the Hawkeyes. Perhaps he'll come around the idea.
For now, it sure looks like a losing battle, but Iowa seems ready to continue fighting it.
