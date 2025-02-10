Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Makes Epic Super Bowl History
The Iowa Hawkeyes saw one of their former top defensive stars win the Super Bowl last night. Cooper DeJean and the Philadelphia Eagles were able to dominate the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 40-22.
Not only did DeJean play for the winning team, he was a huge part of the win.
With 7:03 left in the second quarter, DeJean picked off the legendary Patrick Mahomes and returned the interception 38 yards for a touchdown. That score lifted the Eagles to a 17-0 lead and started the beginning of the end for the Chiefs.
Take a look at the clutch play from the former Iowa star for yourself:
Due to the interception return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl, DeJean actually made some impressive NFL history.
As shared by NFL on CBS, DeJean is the first player in history with a Super Bowl touchdown on his birthday. What a present to himself that was from the Hawkeyes alum.
Looking back on his rookie season, DeJean has put himself on the map. He is clearly cut out to be an NFL star and provides a very bright outlook in Philadelphia.
Throughout his entire rookie season, DeJean ended up playing in 16 games. He recorded 51 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and six defended passes. During the Eagles' playoff run, he totaled 18 tackles, an interception, a touchdown, and four defended passes in four games.
At just 22 years old, the future is bright. DeJean will continue being a key piece for Philadelphia.
Every Iowa fan could not be more proud of DeJean. Even though he isn't playing for the Hawkeyes anymore, he is still loved in town and fans will continue rooting hard for his success.
