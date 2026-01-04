Iowa Receives Major Update From Sophomore CB

The Iowa Hawkeyes received a positive update on the defensive front after tons of departures. The thin defensive unit is set to retain a talented star who helped the program to an 8-4 regular season record and a ReliaQuest Bowl win.

Sophomore cornerback Jaylen Watson announced on January 3, 2026, that he will return to the University of Iowa for the 2026 season. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back from Toledo, Ohio, becomes one of the few proven Iowa defensive contributors to recommit to the program during a chaotic offseason.

“#RunItBack,” Watson wrote on X.

​Watson committed to Iowa on July 8, 2023, during his junior year at Central Catholic High School in Toledo, Ohio. The three-star prospect chose Iowa over Minnesota, West Virginia, Cincinnati, and Maryland, narrowing his finalists to those five schools on June 14, 2023, before ultimately selecting the Hawkeyes.

Watson arrived in Iowa City as part of the 2024 recruiting class and was rated as a consensus three-star recruit, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 175 pounds at the time of commitment.

Jaylen Watson’s Career at Iowa

Watson appeared in 10 games during his freshman season in 2024, earning his first career tackles in Iowa's 7-35 loss to No. 3 Ohio State. He recorded five total tackles (three solo, two assists) across the season while earning the Next Man In Award for special teams contributions.

Watson played in all 13 games during the 2025 season and earned his first career start at Nebraska. He accumulated 15 tackles (13 solo, two assists) while earning Academic All-Big Ten honors and the Hustle Award for special teams.

How Watson's Decision Helps Iowa?

Watson's recommitment to Iowa gives stability to the Hawkeyes' secondary during an unprecedented period of departures. Within 72 hours in early January 2026, Iowa lost Rhys Dakin (punter), Kael Kolarik (safety), and Brian Allen Jr. (defensive end) to the transfer portal.

His decision shows he believes in the program's direction despite LeVar Woods' departure to Michigan State. For defensive coordinator Phil Parker, Watson's presence in the secondary, combined with returning safeties Koen Entringer, Xavier Nwankpa, and Zach Lutmer, provides at least some foundational elements to rebuild around.

Iowa also added defensive depth through its 2026 class, signing linebacker Jaxx DeJean (brother of Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean) from Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove (OABCIG) High School.

DeJean recorded 36 receptions, 461 yards receiving and six touchdowns during his junior season while contributing defensively with 18.5 tackles and three interceptions. The Hawkeyes have extended offers to Anthony Dawkins, Brice Stevenson, and Kahmari Brown to strengthen the defensive unit.

