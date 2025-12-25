Iowa Should Re-Enter Conversation For Ohio WR

Coming out of high school, the Iowa Hawkeyes extended an offer to Chase Hendricks. Ultimately, the St. Louis, MO, native ended up choosing the Ohio Bobcats.

Even though he only has one year of eligibility remaining, Hendricks is dead-set on increasing his draft stock. Should the former Bobcat end up at a B1G school, he would have more eyes on him than he's ever had before.

The 6' 200-pound wideout has 1,616 career receiving yards and is coming off his best season yet. It's worth noting that seven of his eight career touchdowns came in 2025 along with his insanely impressive 71 receptions for 1,037 receiving yards.

Iowa's Past History Could Help Land Hendricks

The "one-and-done" style transfers are becoming more and more popular. At this point, Iowa should stop at nothing to improve their offense. With a Bowl Game coming up, Iowa has just one more chance to give their seniors a true send off. After that, it's all about the future.

Hendricks isn't necessarily a guy they can build the team around due to him being a junior, but that's not to say they can't go all-in on him next season. Iowa is going to be extremely thin at the wide receiver position and that's not great news for either quarterback Hank Brown or Jeremy Hecklinski.

Iowa's offer on March 5, 2022, proved to come in far too late. He had offers on the table back in June of 2020 which goes to show just how heavily he was being recruited. Texas is one of the teams that threw an offer his way, as did the likes of Iowa State and Colorado.

Hendricks Would Be A Massive Asset To Iowa's Offense

There's no denying what Hendricks brings to the table. While he turned down Iowa in the past, that was before Tim Lester took over as the offensive coordinator. After seeing huge progress in Iowa's offense these past few years, it wouldn't be off the table for the Hawkeyes to have another shot at Hendricks.

Hayes Fawcett' noted Hendricks finished the season ranked 13th nationally in receiving yards. Keep in mind, Hawkeyes QB Mark Gronowski threw for just 492 more yards than Hendricks had receiving yards.

In fact, Iowa didn't have a receiver finish with more than 300 receiving yards. Their top four receivers still finished 42 yards shy of what Hendricks did this season. Obviously, it's going to take a stellar arm to get Iowa a 1,000 yard receiver, but that doesn't mean they can't be in the conversation for Hendricks.

