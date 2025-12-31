Iowa Reveals Inactives For ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

When the first depth chart was released, the only Iowa Hawkeyes player left off the list was cornerback TJ Hall. Now, Hawkeyes fans have a glimpse into who will all be suiting up in the ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Vanderbilt.

Ultimately, the team won't be at 100%. They don't have any opt-outs which speaks volumes, but there are a few injuries to monitor as even with a month off, these things happen.

Currently, Iowa has two players listed as questionable and two were ruled out entirely. Thankfully for this Hawkeyes squad, Hall's name was left off both of those lists entirely.

OUT - TE Michael Burt and RB Nathan McNeil

Tampa native Nathan McNeil won’t play today. Deshaun Lee is questionable. https://t.co/b8qgZoB0TR — Brad Schultz (@BradMSchultz) December 31, 2025

Iowa doesn't have to worry too much about Burt as he doesn't have a single reception, but that doesn't mean it makes missing a bowl game any easier. Burt is a 6'5'' 249-pound freshman who will carve out his role with this team soon enough, but that won't be on New Years Eve in Tampa.

Speaking of Tampa, losing McNeil really hurts. McNeil is a fellow freshman, a Tampa native at that. The 5'11'' 203-pound running back had a great year with Iowa, all things considered.

Sadly, that year came to an end in the Nebraska game. he recorded eight carries of 35 yards which was his third highest total of the year. McNeil won't get to play in front of his home fans as his freshman season comes to an end with 37 carries for 169 yards and five receptions for 45 yards. McNeil failed to cross the goal-line this year, but the future is extremely bright.

QUESTIONABLE - DBs Kael Kolarik and Deshaun Lee

Deshaun Lee questionable, Nathan McNeil out for Iowa. pic.twitter.com/DCJcGvI5Bv — Chad Leistikow🆑 (@ChadLeistikow) December 31, 2025

A pair of defensive backs are listed as questionable with one being much more important than the other. Lee's status must be closely monitored as the junior has been a great defensive presence for Iowa not just this year, but three seasons in a row.

Kolarik, an Iowa native, has five total tackles in his junior season. Those five tackles are as many as he had in his freshman and sophomore seasons combined, but it's clear he's nowhere near as much of a play-maker as Lee. That said, if Lee is forced to miss time, Iowa doesn't want to have two defensive backs ruled out.

Lee is eight tackles shy of what he put up last season. He has a pair of interceptions and six pass deflections which show just how vital he is to Phil Parker's game plan. Just hours before kickoff, Iowa sure hopes everything clears itself up with Lee's injury.

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!