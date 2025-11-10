Iowa’s Season Outlook After Oregon Loss
Riding what was easily their highest high since the team's B1G Championship appearance in 2023, the Iowa Hawkeyes came into this past weekend's game against the #6 Oregon Ducks expected by many to push for a nationally-impactful upset. Despite the Hawkeyes' own lack of a ranking — at least, according to the AP Poll — the game appeared primed for an opportunity for the home team to overthrow their highly-touted visitors in front of a sold-out black and gold crowd.
Close Doesn't Count
While Iowa came terribly close, they'd ultimately fall short in all too familiar fashion to yet another ranked team. To the final, screeching tune of 18-16, Iowa fell short to Oregon, trailing most of the game and failing to find any sense of kinetic energy on offense despite being given multiple chances to do so.
The grit-and-grind nature of the Hawkeyes' defeat has become a trademark under head coach Kirk Ferentz, and moving forward, Iowa's overall outlook on the season has severely dimmed in the light of their latest loss.
After having occupied the fourth place position in the B1G for two straight weeks — even having to share it with, at one point, five other teams in a comically wide-spanning tie — the Hawkeyes have now slid to sixth place with their third loss of the season.
History Repeats Itself
Now 6-3 (4-2 in-conference) Iowa's previously hopeful run now appears far more akin to their 8-5 finish last season than the aforementioned conference championship run from the year prior. The former had fans excited for a renewed future under the program's longtime head coach, while the latter frustrated them and, for some, was enough to suggest a change.
With a road bout versus #20 USC on the docket next weekend, Iowa's schedule isn't getting any easier, and they'll have to make due with the saddening lack of momentum that comes with a loss like the one to Oregon.
On the road ahead, even a win-out scenario for Iowa would yield only a high-level bowl game; if a team wants to compete in what is arguably the nation's premier football conference, they have to win ranked games within it.
As consistent as HC Ferentz has proven to be in games that he's supposed to win, he's almost as consistent in losing the ones that he isn't. At this point, the Hawkeyes program know exactly what they're getting with him at the wheel, for better, worse, or the much maligned in-between.
