Iowa Sees New Bowl Game Projection After USC Loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes had USC exactly where they wanted them, but a sluggish second-half led to a Trojans victory. The Hawkeyes had everything going their way, only for them to go silent in the last 30 minutes.
While Iowa already made themselves bowl eligible weeks ago, there's still a chance they could finish the season .500. That would be an extremely disappointing way to end their 2025 campaign, but back-to-back losses to ranked opponents proved to be enough to shift their bowl game projection.
Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
Each week, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach come together to predict the matchup in each bowl game. Iowa has long seen themselves in the mix for the ReliaQuest Bowl, and that projection did not change. Instead, Kyle Bonagura no longer sees them in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. Should this game happen, it's an exact repeat of how Iowa ended their 2024 season.
Coming into the USC game, Iowa was projected to play Utah at Allegiant Stadium. Now, Bonagura has them playing Missouri at Nissan Stadium. Sure, they went from one NFL stadium to another, but this bowl game also changes the conference of their opponent.
Just to compare, Mark Schlabach has Minnesota vs. LSU in Nashville. The two are nowhere near the same ballpark of the teams playing at Nissan Stadium, but it would be quite a unique experience for the Hawkeyes should they challenge an SEC team at a stadium that will be going away in a few years time.
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee
Once again, Schlabach sees Iowa playing Tennessee at Raymond James Stadium. It's yet another NFL stadium they could have the opportunity to play in. The home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosts the RealiaQuest Bowl game every year on New Years Eve.
Should Iowa fall to the Music City Bowl, that game would take place on Tuesday, December 30. The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl takes place on the same day as the ReliaQuest Bowl, Wednesday, December 31.
Bonagura has Illinois playing Texas in Tampa, once again showing just how far apart these two are in terms of predictions. They aren't always worlds apart though as they now both see Nebraska playing Utah at Allegiant Stadium.
Regardless, it's important to note that both games they're projected for feature the B1G vs. SEC. That may not end up being the case, but as long as Iowa wins their final two games they will likely find themselves in a major bowl game. It's nowhere near as big as them being in the College Football Playoffs, but ending against an SEC school would be a fantastic way to go out.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!