Iowa Still Has Path to College Football Playoff
At this point in the season, no one expected a three-loss Iowa team to still be in the mix. Clearly, the College Football Playoff committee still has immense respect for this team. Head coach Kirk Ferentz has done a stellar job redefining Iowa's offense, one that is led by the all-time winningest quarterback in college football history.
Iowa's current 6-3 (4-2 Big Ten) record has kept them in the mix, though some question if it's good enough to be in CFP contention. Regardless, they ranked Iowa No. 21, only one spot behind where the Hawkeyes were ranked last week.
Having lost to No. 9 Oregon, 18-16, at home, barely moved this team's rankings. Sure, a win over USC is far from a guarantee, but those two teams would likely swap places if Iowa gets the job done in Los Angeles.
What a Win Over USC Does for Iowa
Looking at the rankings, the Big Ten Network is set to host a ranked vs. ranked matchup for the first time in forever. This falls on CBS as the network opted to air Michigan State vs. Penn State, a game where neither team has won a conference game this year.
Fans tuning in on Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. EST will likely see a sold out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for what is each team's biggest game of the year. USC is about to enter its toughest stretch of the season, and it starts with this game against a ranked Iowa team. Next week, the Trojans must play Oregon.
The gauntlet starts now for USC as the Trojans will have a pair of chances to prove themselves. For Iowa, this couldn't be a bigger opportunity. Iowa has a chance to fly across the country and knock off the Trojans to silence the noise and prove they belong in the CFP.
Iowa's Strength of Schedule
Had Iowa not lost to Iowa State, this would be an entirely different conversation. The Hawkeyes are still a three-loss team, and it's incredibly difficult to justify them making the playoffs. Ultimately, there's still hope.
After traveling to LA, Iowa returns home to take on Michigan State. Jonathan Smith's squad started 3-0 but has since lost six straight. They'll have a chance to turn things around on CBS against a Nittany Lions team that just took Indiana to the limit.
From there, Iowa knows its fate. The day after Thanksgiving, the Hawkeyes will head to Nebraska for the season finale. Nebraska, a team once ranked in the AP Poll, saw its season come crashing down when Dylan Raiola was ruled out for the rest of the season. It's far from a difficult final two games, so the Hawkeyes would have to win both with ease to make the committee even think of putting them in the playoffs.
